Offense expected to be on display as Timberlake hosts Covington-Douglas

The scoreboard operator certainly will be busy if tradition holds up when No. 1-ranked Class C Timberlake hosts Covington-Douglas in a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday night.
The winner of the game the last three years has scored 40 or more points — 44-20, Timberlake, 2017; 44-36, Covington-Douglas, 2018; and 42-34 Timberlake last season.
“The game could have gone either way the last two years,’’ said Wildcats coach Brian Smith. “It’s always a good, clean game. They bring out the best in them and they bring out the best in us.’’
Timberlake rushed for 286 yards and passed for another 122 in last year’s game, while Covington-Douglas threw for 379 yards.
The Tigers, while having only 14 players on their preseason roster, will have a potent attack. Quarterback Ethan Jenlink threw for 2,347 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Running back J.J. Pippen rushed for 450 yardson 867 carries and scored 16 touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 452 yards.
Sophomore wide receiver Merric Judd caught 42 passes for 647 yards.
“I told our guys that Timberlake has the best set of skilled kids that we will see this year,’’ Smith said. “We’re going to have to show up and give it the best that we have. I know they are very talented.’’
“Anytime you have your starting quarterback return, it’s a positive,’’ said Timberlake coach Brian Severin in the preseason. “We have a lot of experience back. We got to the state semifinals last year with a lot of young guys. We’re looking forward to having a good year.’’
Covington-Douglas returns quarterback Weston Carl, who threw for 2,424 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and Parker Smith, who had 302 yards rushing and another 1,146 receiving a year ago.
The Wildcats have 27 players on the roster. The numbers allowed the Wildcats to have an intrasquad scrimmage last week after a scheduled scrimmage was postponed.
“That’s something that we may do more of in the future,’’ Smith said. “We were able to do what we wanted to do. It is sure nice to have those kind of numbers.’’
The Tigers received three of the nine first-place votes in the AP balloting. They had 32 total points compared to 30 for No. 2 Sasakwa and 23 for No. 3 Buffalo.
Timberlake leads the series, 8-4.
Hollis at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 6 p.m.: Hollis, in its second year of 8-man football, was a late replacement for DCLA, which had to cancel its first two games after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kremlin-Hillsdale was 2-8 last season. This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Broncs were able to get some film on the Tigers.
“We watched a little film on them,’’ said Broncs coach Tyler Severin on Monday. “They are an option team. They ran a lot of wishbone in 11-man.’’
