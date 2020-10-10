BLANCHARD — No. 3 seed Oklahoma Bible Academy outlasted No. 6 seed Oklahoma Union, 3-2 in the first round of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament Friday at Blanchard High School.
The Lady Trojans (26-10) face No. 2 seed Heritage Hall (18-12) at 11:30 a.m. in the semifinals. The Chargers eliminated defending champion Metro Christian, 3-0. Metro defeated OBA, 3-2 in last year's finals.
OBA, which had beaten Oklahoma Union twice previously, had to rally from a slow start. The Lady Trojans won the first set, 25-23, but lost the second and third sets (25-21 and 25-19). OBA bounced back to win the fourth (25-16) and fifth sets (15-10).
Top-seeded Community Christian beat Summit Christian, 3-0 and Oklahoma Christian Schools shut out North Rock Creek, 3-0 in the other first round matches. Those two teams face off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The semifinal winners will play for the championship at 3:30 p.m.
