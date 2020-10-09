No. 3 seed Oklahoma Bible Academy (25-10) will have a rematch with No. 6 seed Oklahoma Union (22-10) at 4 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament at Blanchard High School.
The Lady Trojans won the previous meeting, 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 15-3) Aug. 14 at the Verdigris Invitational.
OBA swept Okay, 3-0 at last week's regionals. Oklahoma Union swept both Sperry and then No. 7-ranked Cement, 3-0 in its district.
The winner faces the winner of the 2 p.m. match between No. 7 seed and defending champion Metro Christian (8-20) and No. 2 seed Heritage Hall (17-12) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Other first-round matches pit No. 1 seed Community Christian (29-8) and No. 8 seed Summit Christian (13-5) at noon and No. 5 seed North Rock Creek (19-2) against No. 4 seed Oklahoma Christian Schools (14-15). Those winners will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The finals are 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Metro Christian outlasted OBA, 3-2 in last year's state championship.
The Lady Trojans are 2-0 against Metro Christian this season with a 2-0 (25-18, 27-25) win at the Verdigris Invitational Aug. 15 and a 2-1 win at the Port City Classic on Sept. 11. Community Christian swept OBA, 2-0 at the Cache Tournament Sept. 19.
Admission for both students and adults is $10. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.