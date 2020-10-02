OBA motivated for Watonga

By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be trying to put away some bad memories when the 2-2 Trojans host 0-3 Watonga in a District A-3 battle at 7 p.m. in the school’s homecoming game.
The Eagles beat the Trojans, 28-26 in overtime last year in a non-district game.
“We just felt like we gave the game away to let them get into overtime,’’ said OBA coach Chris Cayot. “We didn’t get it done in overtime. It’s always frustrating to get that close to getting a win and you don’t get it.’’
Revenge pales though in importance to a district win for teams that both lost its district opener last week — OBA to No. 10-ranked Crescent, 27-20 and Watonga to No. 1-ranked Cashion, 54-12. With one other (No. 9 Tonkawa) team being ranked, this would appear to be a must win for either the Trojans or the Eagles.
“It’s still early in the district,’’ Cayot said, “but in our situation, every game is a must win. You just have to prepare every week like it’s a playoff game. It’s one week at a time. That’s the way we’re approaching it.’’
“It has playoff implications,’’ said Watonga coach Zac Maynard.
The Trojans were without starting linemen Ethan Small and Gio Bartolozzi against Crescent. Cayot said he’s not sure if either will be back this week.
The Eagles’ 0-3 record is deceiving, Cayot said. Watonga has lost to 2-2 Rush Springs, 45-18 and No. 8 Minco, 27-20 where they almost came back from a 27-6 deficit. They got a late start after their first two games of the season were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“The records (2-2 vs. 0-3) are not really a good depiction of the two teams,’’ Cayot said. “They lost to three really good teams.’’
Watonga has gone from a wishbone to more of a spread offense but still emphasizes the option.
Jackson and Dunn have both played well, Maynard said. “It takes time to get a feel for it (offense),’’ Maynard said of Jackson. “He is looking good and will have a good year.’’
While the option can be risky, it’s difficult to defend, Cayot said.
“You’re always putting the defense in a bad position,’’ he said. “If you got a guy who can read it well, it’s tough to defense because you have to account for all phases of the option.’’
OBA is averaging 173.5 yards rushing a game and another 110.8 passing.
“It’s going to come down to who can stop the run and who can run the ball,’’ Maynard said.
“We’re looking forward to having a big (homecoming) crowd,’’ Cayot said. “We have had a good following. It’s been a lot of fun to go out and play.’’
The loss to Crescent wasn’t so fun. The Tigers’ winning score came on a pass interception by Cade Watkins in the fourth quarter.
“It was just a check down that he (quarterback Bodie Boydstun) just floated it a little too much over the top,’’ Cayot said.
The Tigers had 277 yards in total offense — 249 yards rushing and 26 passing.
“Defensively, I felt like we played well enough to win the ballgame,’’ Cayot said. “I felt if we could hold them to two or three scores that we would be able to win the game and we did.’’
The Trojans had more than respectable numbers on offense — 105 yards rushing and 149 passing with Boydstun going nine of 15 with the one interception. Connor Colby had seven receptions for more than 100 yards. Boydstun scored on runs of two and five yards while Jett Cheatham added a one-yard run for his eighth touchdown of the season.
The Trojans got to the 10 on their final drive but that drive would be set back by a holding penalty.
“Calls are going to go for you or against you,’’ Cayot said. “We still had a chance. I didn’t do a good job of calling plays and giving ourselves a chance to win. We were staring down a third and 20-something. The other side had smart players and were able to get the job done.’’
Cayot is proud of sophomore Boydstun’s progress at quarterback.
“It’s a process, I can’t think of a better way of saying it other than that,’’ Cayot said. “He is getting comfortable back there. He is a lot better quarterback than he was four weeks ago.’’
Cayot felt “everybody in the (defensive) box played well.’’ He said OBA handled Crescent’s size as well as expected.
“There were times we didn’t tackle well, but we’re getting better,’’ he said
Watonga leads the series, 4-1 and has won the last four meetings.
