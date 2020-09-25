OBA hosts Crescent in district opener

One wouldn't blame Oklahoma Bible Academy coach Chris Cayot if he took the 2-1 Trojans' District A-3 opener with Crescent at 7 p.m. Friday at Commitment Field a little personal. It will be Senior Night.
Cayot's high school career ended at Okeene with a 40-6 loss to the Tigers at Oklahoma State's then Lewis Field (now T. Boone Pickens Stadium).
Tigers head coach J.L. Fisher helped to make a miserable night for Cayot.
"I threw him some interceptions in that game,'' Cayot said with a chuckle. "He and I joke about it. I joke about it more than he does. He is a good dude personally. I don't have any love lost for them, but that won't be a major factor. I'm too old for that.''
His focus instead will be trying to get a good start in the district. Crescent has wins over Hennessey, 13-7; North Rock, 41-0 and Apache, 20-18. A scheduled game with Putnam Heights was postponed last week.
"You have to go into it like it's a one-week season,'' Cayot said. "It's a big deal. You want to get as many district wins as possible. It wouldn't be the end of the world if we lost, but we want to give ourselves a chance. Every district game is big.''
Cayot enters the district season with cautious optimism.
"We are getting better,'' he said. "It's been a process, especially this year with everything going on. We have been tenacious and persistent. We just have to keep getting better to give ourselves a chance in these district games. If we do, we have a chance.''
Crescent uses a two-quarterback system with Hunter Wilmeth, the runner and Cade Watkins, the passer. Wilmeth ran for 63 yards on 15 carries against Apache and scored on a three-yard run against Hennessey. Watkins threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Conner Bowers.
"In some ways, it's easier to prepare for a two-quarterback system,'' Cayot said. "It's not like they are pretty much alike. They like to throw when one (Watkins) is in them and run when the other one (Wilmeth) is in there.''
Crescent has a good combination of speed and power in its running game behind an offensive line which includes returning starters Reece Brown (6-0, 235), Alec Stephens (5-9, 200) and Jayce Phelan (5-11, 260). That trio gives the Tigers a size advantage over the Trojans.
"We're going to have to do some different things to keep them from running over us all night,'' Cayot said. "We have got to understand what they are trying to do angle wise and where they are trying to attack so we can change some defensive calls.''
The Trojans have allowed an average of 137.7 yards per game rushing and another 143.7 passing.
OBA's Bodie Boydstun threw for a season-high 218 yards in a 50-36 win over Newkirk last week, including scoring passes of 35 and 25 yards to Conner Colby.
Jett Cheatham scored on runs of three, four, two, 54 and 42 yards to give him seven scores for the season.
"We got to the point where we used Jett as much as a decoy as we did a runner,'' Cayot said. "Our offensive line played their best game of the season. They did a great job digging out and making creases for him. Everybody thinks of Jett as a speed back, but he did a good job of just being tough. He has spent a lot of time in the weight room and he packs a punch.''
OBA has an even takeaway-giveaway ratio. The Trojans have four interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense. They have thrown four interceptions and have lost two fumbles.
All of OBA's senior football, volleyball and cross country athletes will be recognized before the game.
Crescent leads the series, 6-2. The Tigers have won the last three meetings with OBA's two wins being back-to-back victories in both 2013 (18-2) and 2014 (39-18).
