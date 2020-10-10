BLANCHARD – The goal for Oklahoma Bible Academy this volleyball season was to make up the four points that kept OBA from winning the Class 3A volleyball title in 2019. But on the verge of another trip to the state title match, the Trojans blinked.
Second-seeded Heritage Hall overwhelmed third-seeded OBA in the first set and carried that momentum to a 3-0 sweep in a semifinal match at Blanchard High School. The Chargers won 25-9, 25-21, 25-23 to advance to the title showdown against top-ranked Community Christian School of Norman.
OBA closed its season at 26-11, leaving the Trojans to wonder “what if,” coach Randy Roth said.
“It’s hard not to, right? You made it to the final last year … but it’s just not how it works every year,” Roth said. “Different teams rise and fall and hindsight and perspective is hard to get in this moment, but I was just telling the seniors, at their 10-year reunion, they’re going to look back at this season and say, ‘We went to state’ and be excited about that. The perspective will come.”
Heritage Hall (19-12) came at OBA from all angles. Senior Daphne Matthews had 18 kills and two blocks, while junior Gracie Shapard added nine kills and an ace. In the middle, sophomore Dominique Matthews and junior Kate Walker fended off many OBA attacks, and senior setter Olivia Franklin starred as a server, recording three aces.
“They had a nice contrast in their two outside hitters,” Roth said. “One was tall, athletic and had power and the other was just super-smart. She could put the ball wherever she wanted to and that’s a good skill to have. They are a great team.”
Franklin served as the Chargers opened quickly, jumping to leads of 9-0 and 14-2 in the opening set, putting OBA in a deep hole out of which the Trojans never quite climbed. Heritage Hall won the set 25-9 and it looked like a blowout.
But OBA, which lost in last season’s title match to Tulsa Metro Christian, showed up in the second set. Down 18-10, then 24-17, the Trojans reeled off four straight points, including an ace by senior Emmie Lichty, to pull within 24-21 before Matthews closed out the set for Heritage Hall.
“We started out as if we were not quite ready for the stage, which surprised me,” Roth said. “That’s my fault, maybe, for not getting them ready for the stage. Maybe I took it for granted since we got so far last year. But we rebounded well midway through the second set, I thought, but against a good team you can’t rebound. You have to be ready from the start.”
The Trojans kept it close throughout the third set. Heritage Hall looked on the verge of pulling away, up 21-14, but OBA scored six straight – its longest run of the match – and trailed only 21-20 before a kill by Shapard. Heritage Hall led 24-21 but OBA made the Chargers work for the winning point, winning a rally that lasted nearly a full minute to pull within 24-23.
Senior Sydney Winter led OBU with seven kills and three aces, while sophomore Clara Caldwell had six, junior Reese Westrope added five and Lichty had four.
