OBA faces independent Cougars in district bye week

Oklahoma Bible Academy will be going out of District A-3 play Friday when the 5-3 Trojans host 1-8 independent North Rock Creek in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Commitment Field.
The visiting Cougars, located just outside of Shawnee, are a first-year program with no seniors. The game was arranged through OBA assistant Jason Warnock, who knew North Rock Creek coach Jason Murray through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
This is OBA's off week in the seven-team A-3. The Trojans return to district play at Tonkawa next week.
"We're going to approach it just like it was another week,'' said OBA head coach Chris Cayot. "It's a chance to see a new face. A lot of teams take this week off, but we didn't want to do it because of all the craziness with the schedules. We didn't want to miss a game.''
Crazy does describe this week for area teams who have been out of school most of the week because of ice storms.
OBA did have a walkthrough Monday. Cayot said he wasn't for sure how much the Trojans would be able to do on Wednesday.
"There's not a lot you can do about it,'' Cayot said. "The kids are scattered in different parts of Enid and it's not easy for us to bring them all together. You worry about getting the kids here and home again. That's the biggest reason nobody is in school today.''
The Trojans have been able to study game tapes from past weeks. Cayot said he thinks his team will be ready to play. North Rock Creek has been out of school, too.
North Rock Creek, Cayot said, resembles an inexperienced team.
"They are just getting started,'' Cayot said. "They got a lot of good young men who look like they work hard and play hard. They just look like a team that hasn't played football for a lot of years.''
The Cougars are primarily a running team that splits carries among three running backs. Quarterback Cade Landes throws the ball a little bit.
"They are pretty conservative,'' Cayot said. "They will throw a lot of short passes. They do a lot of things offensively and defensively that we have seen before. We have talked about what they want to do and what we need to do.''
North Rock Creek's touchdowns in a 38-14 loss to the Choctaw JV last week came on a 98-yard kickoff return by Carter Harvey and a 74-yard scoring pass from Landes to Holden Brooking. Choctaw JV scored twice in the fourth quartrer to put the game out of reach.
"We had reason to tuck our tails, but we came out and battled,'' Murray told the Shawnee News Star. "It's a testament to our kids.''
The Trojans will be trying to bounce back from a 53-7 loss to No. 1-ranked Cashion last week. OBA was held to a season-low 94 yards rushing and 142 yards in total offense. They allowed a season-high 247 yards passing (including five Ben Harman touchdown passes) and 429 yards overall.
The game was tied 7-7 early in the first quarter after Bodie Boydstun connected with Conner Colby on a 32-yard touchdown pass and a Harry Nunez extra point. Cashion answered with 46 unanswered points. The 53 points was the most allowed by the Trojans since a 54-0 loss to Crescent in 2017.
"We were just trying to delay the onslaught as long as we could,'' Cayot said. "We had a good first quarter, but then they made big play after big play. They started executing in the passing game and did some things that we couldn't defend. Our kids did well to a certain point, but then we missed some tackles here and there and just snow balled on us. We can still point out to our kids places where they did compete well.''
Boydstun has now thrown 10 touchdown passes — five to Colby and has run for five more. Jett Cheatham has scored 18 touchdowns.
This is OBA's last regularly scheduled home game, but the Trojans are expected to host a first-round game in the expanded playoff system.
"We feel like we are in a good place,'' Cayot said. "No matter what happens, we will get a home playoff game. We feel good about that. When it gets this late in the season, the kids know it's down to a few games so you know they will be playing hard.''
