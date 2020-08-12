The last time Oklahoma Bible Academy and Oklahoma Union faced each other was at the 2019 volleyball Class 3A state tournament semifinals, with OBA winning in five sets.
OBA has 4 returning starters from its state runner-up team, and that experience proved valuable Tuesday afternoon at OBA in the rematch between the two schools.
Seniors Sydney Winter, Faith Beagley and Emmie Lichty along with junior Reese Westrope took right up where they left off at the end of last season.
The addition of junior Ella Lichty and Sophomore Clara Caldwell was seamless as they adjusted to new roles on the team.
Junior Kamber Riffel steps in at Libero to round out the Lady Trojans rotation.
The first set was tight early on as Oklahoma Union jumped out to a quick 4 point lead.
OBA rebounded to take the lead at 8-7, and never relinquished that lead despite the Lady Cougars drawing even several times. Powered by aces from Winter and Westrope, the Lady Trojans were able to finish off the first set with a 25-18 win.
The second set saw Union jump out to a commanding 8-2 lead before the Lady Trojans rebounded and were able to trim the lead, and eventually take command behind the defense of Riffel and Beagley and some timely kills from both Lichty and Emmie Lighty.
OBA took the second set by another 25-18 score.
The third set was all OBA from the beginning.
Beagley started the set by serving OBA to 4 straight points, and the Lady Trojans never looked back.
The Lady Cougars fought back late in the set, but could not overcome the lead that Oklahoma Bible had built, and fell by yet another 25-18 score.
“I was really pleased with the team’s performance today,” said OBA coach Randy Roth.
“Especially when you consider all of the variables that these young people have had to work through over the past six months. Our seniors really stepped up and led our squad today. I am very proud of their leadership and maturity.”
The Lady Trojans are in action again Thursday at Dewey High School and then stay in Northeast Oklahoma to participate in the Verdigris tournament.
OBA’s next home match is Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. when Sharon-Mutual visits.
