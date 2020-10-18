OBA clinches playoff berth with 37-0 win over Hinton

HINTON — Oklahoma Bible Academy clinched a playoff berth as the Trojans shut out Hinton, 37-0 in a District A-3 football game Saturday.
It was the third straight victory for the Trojans, who are now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the district with two games remaining (Cashion, Friday and Tonkawa, Nov. 6). OBA has the tiebreaker over the bottom three teams in the seven-team district – Hinton (0-2), OCA (1-3) and Watonga (0-4).
"By the math, this should get us into the playoffs,'' said OBA defensive coordinator James Cheatham. "We'll see where we can finish now whether we'll be first, second, third or fourth. There's still a lot of district games to be played.''
The Trojans shut down Hinton's option attack allowing the Comets only 146 yards rushing on 47 attempts for a 3.1 yard per carry average. Hinton was only three of nine passing for season-low 19 yards. Seth Spady, Hinton's top rusher, managed only 51 yards on 18 carries.
It was the second straight shutout and the third overall for the Trojans, who have not allowed a score for 11 straight quarters. OBA last shut out three opponents in the 2010 season. The Trojans hadn't posted back-to-back shutouts since 2013, defeating Turpin, 28-0 and Hooker, 6-0.
Nose guard Morgan Meyer was credited with six solo and three assisted tackles while outside linebacker Jud Cheatham had five solo and three assists, including one tackle for a loss.
Andrew Gungoll intercepted a pass.
"It was an outstanding team effort,'' Cheatham said. "Morgan Meyer did a heck of a job. We played an extra defensive lineman at times based on what we saw on him and that set up (middle linebacker) Gio Bartolozzi up for success. Cole Davis had another good game. He was running side to side and was in on a lot of stuff. It was a whole team effort — it had to be. We were defending the option and they tried some trickery and some reverses but we responded well and didn't give up any big plays.
"We put in a few new things and our kids responded. They played hard. Anytime you win, it's a positive but anytime you get a shutout, it's icing on the cake.''
Jett Cheatham rushed for four touchdowns and 129 yards on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 17 and 16 yards in the first period, one yard in the second period and 26 yards in the fourth quarter. He now has scored 19 touchdowns for the season.
"Jett did a good job,'' Cayot said. "We were taking what they were giving us. They were trying to take away Jett, but we sometimes would put in an extra blocker to make sure he got the ball. We left him get out in space where he's tough to bring down.''
Quarterback Bodie Boydstun was 12 of 19 passing for a season-high 241 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown strike to Jud Cheatham in the second period. Conner Colby caught seven passes for 141 yards.
Boydstun's stats were even more impressive considering he was throwing into a wind Cayot estimated was from 25 to 30 mph.
"We ran a lot of run-pass options and Bodie made a lot of good reads,'' Cayot said. "Again, we were taking what they were giving to us. Connor did a good job of getting open and Bodie was able to get the ball to him. The line did a real good job of giving him time to throw.''
Harry Nunez kicked a 32-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to give OBA a 30-0 halftime lead. It was his first field goal of the season.
The Trojans host No. 1-ranked Cashion at 7 p.m. Friday at Commitment Field.
