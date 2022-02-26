On Thursday, the NOC Enid baseball team might have been throwing snowballs.
But on Saturday, they will be throwing baseballs again at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets, 3-8, hope to warm up with four weekend games — a 2 p.m. doubleheader with Des Moines Area Community College (5-1) on Saturday and single seven inning games with Des Moines at noon and Seminole (2-9) at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Des Moines and Seminole will meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Those are two quality teams,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “It’s supposed to be cool Saturday but Sunday is supposed to be a really nice day.’’
Pierce Mcelyea (0-0, 3.65 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 121/3 innings) and Thomas Kuykendall (0-0, 3.68 ERA, 8 strikeouts, 71/3 innings) are the scheduled starting pitchers for Saturday.
Dillon Dibrell (0-1, 7.04 ERA) will start one of Sunday’s games. Mansfield is undecided about the second starter.
“We’re trying to put a little more of a work load on our starters,’’ Mansfield said. “We will still monitor their pitch counts. The weather will play a factor, but we want to get the pitch count and the endurance up.’’
Calyn Halvorson (four homers, eight RBI, .324), who homered twice in a 8-6 win over Butler Monday, leads the Jets attack. Tanner Hollimon is hitting .294 with two homers and nine RBI and Blake Scott has a homer, four RBI and a .300 average. Sammy Harris raised his average .500 after going four of five against Butler.
Des Moines, 5-1, split a doubleheader with NOC Tonkawa earlier this month, winning the opener, 6-5 and losing the nightcap, 7-6. They swept a four-game series with North Central Texas.
Seminole, 2-9, beat Cowley County 8-5 at Edmond last weekend.
“We have to be ready to show up and play,’’ Mansfield said. “We want to play all three phases of the game at an extra-high level and see where we end up.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.