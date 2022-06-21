ENID, Okla. — McGage Hartling of Enid probably saw his college baseball stock rise Tuesday upon the Northwest’s team 7-3 victory over Northeast at the Oklahoma State Games Baseball Tournament.
More than 20 college coaches were at the affair at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Tuesday, June 21, 2022, along with three professional scouts.
“A lot of good can come out of this,’’ Enid Plainsmen and Northwest coach Brad Gore said. “It’s all about giving kids a chance to be in front of college coaches. A lot of guys come here with no offers and leave here with two or three.’’
Hartling, a rising junior, made the most of his chance going two-for-three with two doubles and four RBI. He had a three-RBI double in the first and doubled in another run in the fourth and scored on a RBI single by Chance Owens of Yukon.
“This only can help guys like him,’’ Gore said. “We in Enid know he can hit and now everyone knows that he can play.’’
Hartling was on a tear in last week’s Connie Mack South Plains Regional in leading the Plainsmen to the tournament final.
“I just love driving in runs,’’ Hartling said. “When I see runners on, I want to get them in. I’ve been seeing things real well. I’ve been looking for pitches up and I’ve been getting them.’’
Hartling’s confidence has risen throughout the summer. Hartling agreed with Gore the best thing was the camaraderie.
“These guys are all great,’’ he said. “They are all real nice and are wanting to win. There’s a lot of good people out there. There’s some phenomenal pitching. I love to see it.’’
Hartling just missed a third extra base hit in his final at bat. He flew out deep to right which was held up by the wind.
“I just wished the wind was blowing a little less,’’ he said.
Jake Kennedy, Hartling’s Enid teammate, was the winning pitcher. He allowed three hits, two runs with one walk and two strikeouts over three innings. He allowed two runs in the third but got Cole Leach of Hilldale to fly out to EHS teammate Seth Carlson in center with the bases loaded to end the inning.
“I had all of my pitches working,’’ Kennedy said. “I used my changeup a lot. That was working the best for me. It was really fun playing against the best competition in the state.’’
Two other Enid players, Garrett Shull and Seth Carlson, contributed to the win.
Shull walked in the first and scored a run. He flew out to right in the third and grounded out in the fifth. Carlson walked in the fourth and struck out in the second.
Clinton’s Grady Gaunt had a two-RBI double in the fourth for the winners. Trey Pettigrew of Yukon was two-for-three with a run scored.
Hunter Dearman of Oktaha had an RBI single in the third. Nathan Burns had an RBI ground out in the fifth. Si Collins of Pryor had a bases-loaded walk in the third.
NORTHWEST 5, OKC 5
The Northwest team played to a 5-5 tie with Oklahoma City in their second game of the day.
Oklahoma City tied the game in the top of the seventh when Jackson Hyde-Herrera of Putnam City-West doubled and came home on a single by Luke Schmiels of Deer Creek-Edmond.
Trevin Pettigrew of Yukon got Taylor Tomlin of Deer Creek to ground out with the bases loaded.
Northwest’s Weston Thomas, of Piedmont, in the bottom of the seventh, walked and stole second with two outs but was stranded when Clinton’s Grant Graunt grounded out to end the game.
“That was an interesting game,’’ Gore said. “We just had a certain number of pitchers so we have to call it a tie.’’
Northwest took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Thomas and Chance Owens of Yukon and a sac fly by Taber Stokes of Mustang.
Oklahoma City scored three runs in the second with a two-RBI single by Brian Williams being the big blow and went up 4-0 when Cash Williams of Choctaw had a solo homer in the third. Stokes had a bases-loaded walk in the third to bring in Northwest’s first run. Kaden Manuel opened the fourth with a single. Courtesy runner Kyle Zagar of Perry scored after a wild pitch and a Pettigrew fielder’s choice. The Northwest had only four hits but took advantage of 11 walks.
Piedmont’s Cole Girard kept his team in the game with three and one-third innings of hitless and scoreless relief. He struck out two and walked one.
“He stabilized the game for us,” Gore said.
Carlson scored in the fifth. Kennedy was stranded twice as a courtesy runner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.