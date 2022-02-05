Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball team is ready to shovel away the snow to open its baseball season with back-to-back doubleheaders, with Northeast (Neb.) Community Colllege Monday (1 p.m.) and Tuesday (1 p.m.) at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“It’s just everyone’s nature to get to be playing outside again,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield, whose team took advantage of its indoor facility this week.
The Jets will be looking to improve upon last year’s 32-24 record in Mansfield’s first full season as the head coach.
“You’re always optimistic to begin the season,’’ he said. “We have a good group of kids that are excited to play. We have some good talent and depth and we’re excited to get out and execute and perform.’’
Mansfield insists the lineup in February won’t be the same lineup in May. He is using the first month to try to find the right combinations.
“Everybody is buying in that you have to earn your position,’’ he said. “That’s what makes me optimistic.’’
Sophomore righhander Piercen McElyea (3-3, 5.00) and Piedmont freshman Dillon Dibrell will start Monday’s games. Sophomore left-hander Thomas Kuykendall (2-6, 8.66 ERA) and sophomore right-hander Dylon Mallett (2-1, 8.34 ERA) will go Tuesday.
Other returning pitchers are Garrett Stone and sophomore Murphy Gienger (6-1, 3.26 ERA). Incoming freshmen include rightfielders Enid’s Maddux Mayberry, Jakob Brandenburger, Josh Rains, Brayden Bock, Zach Roden, Nate Herchock, Gunner Phillips, Aaron Baker, Mason Wildman and Jack Cline; and lefthanders Lane Behymer and Hunter Stills.
“I like our pitching staff,’’ Mansfield said. “We have some quality returnees and a young group of pups. They have a good mentality. There will be a learning curve, but in the end, talent should take over.’’
Here is a by-position outlook:
Catcher: Sophomore Blake Scott is a proven commodity having hit .320 with three homers and 28 RBI last season. He is being pushed by sophomore transfer Turner Pruitt and freshmen Jack Roubik and Asher Mote. Scott has been working hard on his defense and handling pitchers, Mansfield said.
First base: Tanner Holliman moves over from third where he hit .306 with 15 homers and 52 RBI last season. Freshman Shea Morrison and transfer Koby Burdett will contend.
Second base: Zach Escovedo hit .275 with seven RBI in limited action last season. He is being challenged by freshman Connor Duncan.
Shortstop: Returning sophomore Marc Turner hit .250 with five RBI in limited action last season. Freshman Sammy Harris will challenge for playing time.
Third base: Returning sophomore Ben Lawson hit .333 with two homers and 15 RBI as a part-time starter. Parker, Colo., freshman Ty Chapman will challenge for playing time.
Left field: Mansfield said there is “intense competition’’ between sophomore Tag Allen (.182, 1 homer, 2 RBI), freshman Grayson Allen and Enid’s Will Fleece, who scored three runs as a courtesy runner a year ago.
Center field: Sophomore Josh Hendricks hit .410 with three homers and 10 RBI last season. He is challenged by Del City freshman Gavin Haines.
Right field: Sophomore Calyn Halvorson hit .348 with a team-high 19 homers and 70 RBI last season. He will be joined by freshman Nathan Gutierrez and Holden Yoder.
Region 2 has added another member in South Arkansas of El Dorado, Ark.
Enid will again host both the Region 2 and National Junior College Division II World Series this season.
Other non-conference opponents include Iowa Central Community College, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Butler Community College, Cowley County Community College, Des Moines Area Community College, and Rose State College.
“We have a tough schedule,’’ Mansfield said.
