NOC names Alan Foster athletic director

Northern Oklahoma College wasted little time in naming former athletic director Jeremy Hise's replacement. Just two days after Hise's last day, NOC named Alan Foster its new athletic director on Thursday.
Foster arrives at NOC from Midway University, an NAIA school in Midway, Ky., where he was the assistant athletic director and head women's basketball coach. The women's basketball team went 38-23 in Foster's two seasons at the helm.
"I am very excited to join Northern Oklahoma College," Foster said in a prepared release announcing his hiring by NOC. "I look forward to continuing to build on the success that the athletic program has experienced in the past.
"These last two years at Midway University coaching some incredible young ladies have been arguably the most enjoyable of my 30 years. It was going to take a very special opportunity for me to leave. I believe that the future at NOC is so promising and I look forward to being a part of it."
Hise departed NOC after spending the past seven years as the junior college's athletic director to become an assistant softball coach and teacher at Enid High School. During Hise's tenure as NOC AD, the NOC Enid baseball team won the NCJAA Division II World Series in 2019. He also was an assistant coach for 11 years on the Jets baseball team. He also served as the academic coordinator and his teams regularly posted a grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Foster is no stranger to Oklahoma collegiate athletics, having previously spent 18 years as the men's basketball coach at Bacone College in Muskogee. During his 18 seasons, Foster's teams had 292 victories, placing him 20th at the time among NAIA Division 1 men's basketball winningest active coaches.
He also served as Bacone's athletic director beginning in 2007 and was the schools assistant athletic director from 2000-2007. Prior to Bacone Foster was the head coach at Kemper Military Junior College in Boonville, Mo.
"We welcome Alan to the Northern family," said NOC President Dr. Cheryl Evans in the school's press release. "I am confident that with his years of experience as an athletic director Alan will help the Jets and Mavericks athletic teams continue their successful legacies by focusing on degree completion and competitive programs."
Foster holds a master's of science in sports administration from East Central University and a bachelor of science in education from Missouri Southern State University. Foster and his wife, Sonya, have two sons, Ryan and Riley and one daughter, Reyd.
Foster's first official day as NOC athletic director will be July 27.
