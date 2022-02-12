NOC Enid’s women’s basketball team (9-7 overall and 7-4 in conference) will be going for their sixth straight victory Saturday when the Lady Jets travel to rival NOC Tonkawa (11-11, 6-6) for a 6 p.m. contest.
The women’s-men’s doubleheader is a makeup from the snowed-out scheduled game Feb. 3.
The Lady Jets won the first meeting 86-62 on Nov. 29 behind 24 points from LyKysia Johnson, 20 from Aleisha Hester and 15 from Tegan Jones.
Jones had 28 points in a 75-59 rout of Northeastern A&M Thursday.
The Lady Mavs, who have lost three of their last four, were led by Jordan Holman with 21 points in the first contest.
“It’s going to be a tough, tough game,’’ Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings said.
The NOC Enid men (10-14, 3-8) are looking to avenge a 75-63 loss to the Mavericks in Enid.
Jlynn Counter led the Jets in the first meeting with 24 while Quentin Harvey had 14. Fede Federiko and Nick Cham led the Mavericks with 17 apiece.
NOC Enid has lost five of its last six games. NOC Tonkawa (18-6, 9-3) has won four straight.
“We have one day to prep,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “It’s going to be another good game and we will be ready to go.’’
