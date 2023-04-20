ENID, Okla. — The Jets were able to counter every move first-year South Arkansas Tech made to sweep a Region 2 doubleheader, 6-4 and 7-5, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The sweep — along with Redlands being swept by Murray State (11-1 and 7-5) — allowed the Jets to move up to fifth in the Region 2 standings at 12-14 in conference and 21-24 overall. SAU Tech dropped to 7-19 and 18-25.
“Our goal is to go out there and win the first one and then the next one,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield.
“These were good team wins. A lot of guys stepped up in big moments and seized the moment and did what they were suppose to do.’’
The Rockets took a 4-2 lead in the first game after a grand slam by Brier Williamson in the top of the third. The Jets regained the lead after scoring twice in both the third and the fourth innings, first on an RBI by Ty Chapman and then a two-run homer by Nathan Gutierrez.
Brodie Finlay threw 2.3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out four to save the win for Jack Cline, who allowed seven hits over 4.2 innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Jakob Brandenburger allowed only five hits over 6.2 innings in the second game, but the last hit was a three-run homer by SAU Tech’s Michael White in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. NOC Enid regained the lead in the bottom half when Chapman singled in Sammy Harris, who was hit by a pitch.
Th Rockets tied the game again at 5-5 in the eighth only to see the Jets answer with two runs. Owen Tracy scored on a wild pitch and Harris singled in Gutierrez.
The Rockets put two runners on to open the ninth but closer Jesse Slimp retired the next three batters on a fielder’s choice, strikeout and fly out to end the game.
“Every time they scored, we continued to stay the pace or extend the lead which is big time,’’ Mansfield said.
Mansfield praised Brandenburger, who helped save the Jets bullpen by going into the seventh.
“He deserved a better fate,’’ Mansfield said. “We wanted to get this game for him because he was a big part of this game.’’
Slimp allowed a single and hit a batter, but got out of the inning.
“He got a little dicey,’’ Mansfield said, “but he works so hard. That’s why we have so much faith in him.’’
All of the Rockets’ runs came off homers. Cooper McDaniel had a solo shot for SAU Tech in the fourth in the opener.
“That happens,’’ Mansfield said. “As long you minimize it and don’t succeed home runs with negative things, we’ll be okay.’’
Enid High alum Kade Goeke left the first game after aggravating a knee injury. Goeke sat out the second game. Mansfield said he will know more Friday about Goeke’s future status.
“I’ll talk with our trainer Julie and see how it feels tomorrow,’’ he said. “For the long-term, I don’t know yet.’’
Maddux Mayberry will start the first game for the Jets. Mansfield hasn’t ruled out Slimp as a possible second game starter.
“If I asked him, he would say he’s ready to go,’’ Mansfield said. “Let’s try to win the first one and see about the next one.’’
Friday’s doubleheader, also against SAU Tech, is at David Allen and starts at 11 a.m.
