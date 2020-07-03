NOC Enid names Kelli Jennings new Lady Jets head coach

After a nearly two-month search for Scott Morris' successor, Northern Oklahoma College Enid has named its new women's head basketball coach and it's a familiar name to Northwest Oklahoma sports fans.
The school announced on Thursday that Okarche girls basketball coach Kelli Jennings will be taking the helm of the Lady Jets program. Jennings also previously coached at Oklahoma Bible Academy and Cashion High School.
"I am excited for the opportunity to take over the Lady Jets basketball program and continue the rich tradition of contending for conference and national titles each year," Jennings said in a statement released by NOC announcing her hire. "More importantly, I look forward to coaching and mentoring women of character who want to represent NOC and our community well. Coach Morris has done a tremendous job in building the best JUCO program in the state of Oklahoma. I am honored to follow in his footsteps upholding the same standards of excellence that have become the foundation for success."
Jennings will become only NOC Enid's second women's basketball coach.
Morris, who left in May to become the boys head basketball coach at Stillwater High School, compiled a 19-year record of 460-154 at NOC Enid, after becoming the then-fledgling program's first head coach and building the program. Under Morris, the Lady Jets made five national tournament appearances, including making the NJCAA Women's Final Four in 2011. The Lady Jets were 21-9 last season.
Jennings brings a winning pedigree of her own to NOC Enid. She compiled a record of 78-17 at Okarche that included Class A state tournament semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2020.
A Seiling native who currently resides in Enid with her husband Bradley, Jennings played collegiately at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva where she graduated in 2010 with a a degree in mathematics education. She earned her masters of education at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford where she also was an assistant coach under Kelsi Musick in the highly successful NCAA Division II SWOSU women's basketball program.
"We are excited to welcome Kelli to the NOC family," NOC Athletic Director Jeremy Hise said in the school's announcement. "We know that she is a high energy coach who is passionate about the game of basketball and cares a great deal about her student-athletes. We think she is a perfect fit to continue the tradition of academic and athletic excellence that we value here at Northern."
NOC is a two-year community college with 5,700 students on its home campus in Tonkawa and its branch in Enid.
