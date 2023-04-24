ENID, Okla. — How quickly things changed in a week’s time for the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Lady Jets softball team.
On April 15, the Lady Jets suffered their fourth- and fifth-straight losses, 3-2 and 14-1, to Seminole State to drop to 8-12 in Region 2 and 18-17 overall.
On Sunday, NOC Enid coach Megan Hill had a big smile on her face after her team swept Western, 4-1 and 4-3, for their fourth straight win. They are now tied with NOC Tonkawa for fourth in the Region at 12-10. They are 22-17 overall. It was NOC Enid’s first sweep of a home conference doubleheader.
“This is a good confidence builder for us," she said. “We’re starting to inch closer to playing the way that we know how to play in hitting, fielding, pitching."
Anna Hester and Aly Nance combined for a five-hitter in the second game. The Lady Jets had given up 68 runs combined during the second games of their last six doubleheaders.
Nance, a freshman, had her strongest performance in getting the win by throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings. She did not allow a hit while striking out five and walking none.
Western had the bases loaded after Nash had hit Ryleigh Pennington with a pitch, but she picked off a runner and got out of the inning with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice. She struck out three batters in the sixth stranding two runners who had reached on errors. The Lady Pioneers went down in order in the seventh.
“She came in and let them have it," Hill said. “She has been working on staying consistent and saying focused on every single pitch. I can’t recall one time she lost focus on a pitch."
Hester, who was “not feeling good," according to Hill, blanked WOC the rest of the way after allowing three runs in the first.
“Anna settled down well," Hill said. “We played good defense behind both her and Aly.’’
Brooke Fleming was the offensive hero with a two-run homer over the left field fence in the sixth to give NOC Enid a 4-3 lead.
“Brooke was on it most of the day," Hill said. “She was barely missing it just a little bit from her first at-bat to the last. She was working all the time on her timing. She got it where she wanted it, and she didn’t miss on that. That was the back breaker."
Sierra Woods, in the third, had doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Cam Alexander, who had reached on an error, scored on a Western throwing error in the first.
Western ace Kaylee Bradley had allowed only four hits in the second game and seven in at the first.
Bradley had a shutout until the fifth when the Lady Jets scored all four of their runs. Woods singled and scored on an Alexander double. Alexander scored when Fleming reached on a throwing error. Kaycee Babek doubled. Jaycee Foor doubled in Fleming and Babek.
“Kaylee Bradley is a really good pitcher," Hill said. “She had good movement and kept us off balance most of the day. When you’re facing a good pitcher like that, you have to chip away and celebrate the little things and execute the big hit in the end."
NOC Enid ace Molly Dolan went the distance, allowing six hits while striking out five and walking one. The Lady Pioneers scored an unearned run in the sixth on the strength of two Lady Jets errors.
“Molly would be tell you she didn’t have her best stuff today," Hill said.
The Lady Jets will be back in action Thursday when they visit Connors for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
