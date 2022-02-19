Northern Oklahoma College’s basketball teams will host Region 2 rival Northeastern A&M in a 1 p.m. start time women’s-men’s doubleheader Saturday at the Mabee Center.
The Lady Jets (8-4, 10-7) have won six straight, including a 75-59 rout of the Norsewomen Feb. 10 in Miami, behind 28 points from Tegan Jones and 23 from LaKysia Johnson. NOC Enid was 10 of 21 from 3-point range. NEO (2-8, 8-11) was only 22 of 62 from the field and 8 of 26 from 3-point range.
“We hope we shoot the ball as well as we did then, but we can’t depend on it,’’ said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “They are a tough matchup because they have a front line of 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2. We have to be ready to get stops and not let them get second shots.’’
The Jets, 3-9 and 10-15, have lost six of their last seven, including a 76-59 decision to the Norsemen (6-4, 16-7).
NEO’s Brian Moore (21.8) is the top scorer in Region 2. NOC Enid’s Jlynn Counter is third at 17.1 but has been slowed by ankle sprains and according to Jets coach Chris Gerber will be a game-time decision.
“Their (NEO) defense took care of business at their place when we were short-handed,’’ Gerber said. “We will be looking to attack their zone and make adjustments.’’
NOC Enid will be playing five games in a 12-day period.
