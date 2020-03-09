Northern Oklahoma College Enid's baseball team never trailed as the Jets routed North Iowa 11-4 Sunday afternoon at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead.
Ambren Voitik was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the first inning and Connor Thaxton followed with a bunt single. Both runners moved up on wild pitches and Voitik came home on Alex Buonasera's RBI ground out. Matthew Henderson's RBI single to right scored Thaxton. Cale Savage's RBI single brought home Henderson to cap the 3-0 inning.
The Jets (7-9) added a run in the second inning when Thaxton doubled to left, scoring Shane Nixon, who led off with a walk.
The Trojans (6-4) got on the board with a run in the third and added a run in the fourth inning when Cayden Nicoletto homered over the left field wall to make it 4-2.
NOC Enid responded with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Voitik's RBI ground out scored Gage Ninness who led off the inning with a walk. Buonasera's RBI single to left scored Shane Nixon, who had earlier reached based on a single as the Jets increased their lead to 6-2.
The Jets pulled starter Evan Kowalski after four innings. Kowalski struck six batters and surrendered four hits and two runs.
North Iowa greeted new Jets pitcher Trent Ritter with a lead-off double and a single in the fifth to quickly make it 6-3 and added a run on a sacrifice fly. However, Ritter was able to get out of the inning without any further damage and the Jets up 6-4.
NOC put the game away one inning later with a five-run outburst in the sixth inning. Thaxton recorded his second RBI of the contest when his single brought Nixon home, who was on base with a walk. A pair of bases loaded walks increased the Jets' lead to 9-4. Jordan Coffey's sacrifice fly made it 10-4. A double steal accounted for the Jets' final tally as Savage stole second and Henderson stole home to put the Jets up 11-4.
After a shaky start, Ritter pitched two scoreless innings as the Jets picked up the win.
Kowalski got the win for the Jets. Trojans starter Nick Lommen took the loss.
The Jets were scheduled to play Crowder (Mo.) in the late game Sunday night at David Allen. The Jets host Northern Iowa again on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at David Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.