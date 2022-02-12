Northern Oklahoma College Enid was a “perfect fit” for Garber guard Ashlan Light, who signed a basketball letter of intent with the Lady Jets Friday.
She chose NOC Enid over Southwestern Christian.
“It feels amazing,” Light said. “At the end of the day, it felt like home. I’m not sure if I want to go into radiology or education and coach. This will give me two years to see what I want to choose after that. Hopefully, I can go somewhere and play after that.”
Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings, a close friend of Garber coach Jamie Davis, was another selling point for her.
Light said she shares Jennings’ passion both spiritually and for basketball. Jennings’ personality and philosophy pretty well match Davis’, she said.
“She always gets the best out of them (her players),” Light said. “She makes them work for what they get just like coach Davis. At the end, it’s all worth it because you get done what has to be done.
“I think I will fit in there well. They like a fast pace, up-tempo game but play under control at the same time. Coach Jennings loves the Lord, and I’m happy to follow in her footsteps.”
Jennings said Light “will be a great addition to our team.” She had followed her while a coach at Okarche.
“I’m excited for what she can do for us,’’ Jennings said. “She puts herself in the right position and she hates to lose. She will do whatever it takes to get it done whether it’s to score, pass or stop the other team’s best player. She is a true team leader.”
Davis agreed Jennings and Light would be a good fit.
Light is the leading scorer (17.1 ppg) for the 19-3 Lady Wolverines, who are playing for a district title Saturday at Garber. Her goal is to win a state championship after making it to the elite eight the last two years.
“We’re finding our groove,” she said. “I feel pretty good about my own play.”
Light said her signing will take some pressure off of her.
“I don’t have to worry about where I’m going now,” she said. “I just can concentrate on business (Garber basketball) the next couple of weeks and take it one game at a time. I will do anything it takes for us to win.”
The biggest adjustment for her will be a more aggressive play at the junior college level.
“They let you play a lot more there,” Light said. “I’m going to have to bulk up and get a little bigger, as you may call it, to get ready for the next step.
“That’s (aggressiveness) is good for me. We definitely play better when we’re a little rougher and get to play.”
Davis said she is excited about having a chance to watch her star develop close by and “continue to see her excel at what she does best.”
Davis calls Light “a complete player who can score with the best of them, is good on defense, has great hands, is quick and can rebound.”
“She does all the little things,” Davis said. “She is the type of player that you want in your program. She is an excellent leader and consumate teammate. She has dreamed of this for a long time. I’m glad she can lift this off her shoulders and can focus on finishing her career. I’m very proud of her.”
