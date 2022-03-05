Enid News & Eagle
Darcy Roberts scored 20 points and Lomega’s pressure defense forced 28 turnovers as No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Lomega routed Whitesboro, 65-40 in the Class B state semifinals at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday.
The Lady Raiders (21-5) will face Pittsburg (29-0), a 59-27 victor over Hammon, at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship. Lomega is looking for its third straight state title and its sixth in the last 11 years.
“It never gets old,’’ said Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen about reaching the finals. “I thought we played pretty well today. Our press really hurt them and got us out in transition. We shot the ball well to open the game.’’
The Lady Raiders raced out to a 14-8 first quarter lead and put Whitesboro away with a 22-8 second quarter spurt to go up 36-16 at halftime.
Roberts was six of 19 from the field, two of 11 from three-point and six of seven from the line. Teammates Abby Swart and Hensley Eaton both had 11 points. The Lady Raiders had 10 three-point baskets.
“Abby and Hensley have been shooting the ball well,’’ Lewallen said. “Having balanced scoring helps a lot.’’
Addisyn Wright, a 6-0 center, was held to nine points, about half of her 17-point average.
“We went after her early with Syndi (Walker),’’ Lewallen said. “We got her in foul trouble and she had to sit out a lot of the first half. We did a good job on her.’’
Lewallen was able to empty his bench, allowing him to rest his starters for Saturday and giving everyone a chance to play in the Big House.
“It’s always good if everybody gets a chance to play in the Big House,’’ Lewallen said. “It’s the dream of every girl at Lomega to play there. It’s a big deal.’’
Pittsburg routed No. 2 Hammon, 59-27 behind 17 points from Trinity Wiseman. The Panthers are coached by ex-Alva coach Jim Jenson, who is in his first year there.
“They have a good man half court defense that makes you work for everything you get,’’ Lewallen said. “We will have to get after it tomorrow (Saturday).’’
Lewallen said the Lady Raiders past experience in championship games should be helpful. Pittsburg is in the finals for the first time ever.
“I don’t know how much of an advantage it is,’’ Lewallen said, “but we know what to expect and how it’s going to work.”
The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.