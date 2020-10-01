No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Bible Academy swept No. 16 Okay, 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-11) to win the Class 3A regional tournament on its home floor Thursday and advanced to next week's state tournament at Blanchard.
The Lady Trojans won the last two points of the second set to break a 23-23 tie and then dominated the third set.
"I was really pleased,'' said OBA coach Randy Roth. "We came out full of enthusiasm and energy and we were in control from start to finish. They pushed us in the second set, but we scrapped and fought and won it in the end. Everyone contributed tonight. I couldn't name one girl that stood out above the others. All seven of them did it.''
Roth said the Lady Trojans were spurred on by a large crowd. Two different players ended up in the stands trying to make plays in the second set.
OBA is making its second straight trip to state. The Lady Trojans fell to Metro Christian, 3-2 in last year's finals.
Seven state spots were decided Thursday. The last will be settled at a regional at Chisholm Monday.
The state tournament is Oct. 9-10 at Blanchard.
