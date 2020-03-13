NJCAA postpones national tournaments

The spate of cancellations and postponements did not spare the NJCAA men's and women's basketball championships.
NJCAA announced Thursday that "in light of recent developments regarding COVID-19," it made the decision to postpone bother Division 1 and Division II championships which were originally scheduled to being the week of March 16, now have a tentative start date of April 20.
The Division III tournaments are already underway and will be played on an expedited schedule to finish by Friday.
"We have two main objectives in this situation — first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel and fans," said NJCAA President and CEO, Dr. Christopher Parker in a press release announcing the changes. "Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for."
Both Northern Oklahoma College Enid basketball teams participate in Division 1. The Lady Jets were a game away from a spot in the national tournament but fell to Murray State in the women's Region 2 championship game last week. The Lady Jets have previously qualified for the national tournament in four of the previous seven seasons. The Jets advanced to last week's Region 2 semifinal before being eliminated by Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
However, while NOC Enid's teams didn't reach the national tournament, the NOC Tonkawa Mavericks won the men's Region 2 tournament. The Mavericks were set to face Moberly (M.) on March 16 at the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.
The decision did not surprise NOC Athletic Director Jeremy Hise.
"I don't think they had any choice to do it once the Power 5 conferences canceled their tournaments," Hise said. Later in the day the NCAA announced it was canceling its tournament.
"Nobody has a blueprint," Hise said. He added that there are no current plans that would impact the athletic schedules at either the Enid or Tonkawa campus, but added "it's a very fluid situation."
No sooner had Hise noted it was a fluid situation, he was proven correct.
Late Thursday afternoon NOC Enid baseball coach Scotty Mansfield advised that the Jets weekend baseball series against Southeastern Iowa had been cancelled as the SE Iowa team was not being allowed to travel.
Hise said precautions for student safety have been put in place.
"The first two weeks, when we come back from spring break, are going to be limited to online instruction," he said. "We are encouraging kids to go home after Saturday (when spring break begins). The dorms will be open but there will no face-to-face classes.
