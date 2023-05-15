ENID, Okla. — Rule 1 against Western Oklahoma: Keep the ball in the ballpark.
The Western Oklahoma Pioneers taught Northern Oklahoma College Enid that lesson in the regular season, hitting 12 homers and outscoring the Jets, 59-26, in sweeping a four-game series.
NOC Enid — trying to beat Western for the second time in the Plains District Baseball Tournament after a 6-4 win Thursday — did not allow a homer for the first seven innings, taking a 6-5 lead in the losers bracket finals at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
They added two insurance runs in the eighth to go up 8-5.
Then came the nightmarish inning of the season.
Western hit four home runs and scored 11 to end the game on an eight-run mercy rule, 16-8, and advance to a noon championship game with South Ark Monday, May 15, 2023.
"The hardest outs to get are the last three," said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. "You have to give them credit."
The Pioneers pounded out 10 of their 17 hits overall — including a two-run homer by Angel Cano, a two-run shot by Cesar Franco, a solo homer by Jose Vega and a game-ending three-run homer by Cris Munoz — off four NOC Enid pitchers.
"We got behind hitters (on the count)," Mansfield said. "We put them in a hitters count. You can’t do that against a good-hitting team.
"Once that offense gets hot, it’s hard to stop. We made some mistakes … I don’t know what to say."
The end of the season is always emotional. This might be especially true this season, as the Jets had their ups and downs but were playing their best ball at the end, having won seven straight before a 11-10, 10-inning loss to South Ark in the winners bracket finals Saturday.
"I think we had a good ball club all year," Mansfield said. "We had are ups and downs, but I think in the end we showed who truly we were. I don’t care what the records says … this team earned the right to play for a championship. Losing is tough .. especially a loss to end the season."
NOC Enid's Zach Roden threw five shutout innings to open the game. He bent but didn’t break as the Pioneers left eight runners on.
Roden, who allowed four hits and four walks while striking out two, left after facing two batters in the sixth inning. He had thrown 105 pitches. Western would score twice that inning on the strength of three hit batsmen and two wild pitches. They added three more in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI double by Mateo Hernandez, who was thrown out at third on the play.
"Zach did a wonderful job," Mansfield said. "He put us in a good position to win. He got him out on the side of caution."
Mason Poppen had three RBIs in a losing cause, with an RBI single in a three-run first inning and a two-run homer in the third, scoring Holden Yoder ahead of him. Yoder scored three runs for the Jets.
Evan Casey and Ty Chapman were both two-for-four. Sammy Harris scored twice.
Casey and Harris both scored off errors in the first. Yoder had reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the Poppen single.
Harris, in the fifth, made it 6-0 when he walked, reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. NOC Enid appeared to have scored two insurance runs to go up 8-5 in the top of the eighth.
Yoder walked, went to second on a Poppen sacrifice and scored on a Chapman single. Chapman went to third on two wild pitches and scored when Kade Goeke reached on an error.
"We’re still a heck of a team," Mansfield said. "These guys fought hard and grew together as a team and as individuals. It hurts. But I’m proud of the way we handled ourselves this week."
It was the final game in a Jets uniform for sophomores Harris, Gunner Phillips, Poppen, Maddux Mayberry, Jack Cline, Josh Rains, Yoder, Jakob Brandenburger, Chapman, Camden Gipson, Brayden Bock and Roden.
"They are good kids," Mansfield said. "They showed their character and personality this week. The fought and fought and fought. That was a tough one."
