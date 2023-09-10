ENID, Okla. — At 28 years of age, Cesar Zepeda has his first chance to be a college head coach, as he was named the interim coach of NOC Enid’s women’s soccer team.
The former NOC Tonkawa and Oklahoma Christian player comes to Enid from Western Heights, where he was girls head coach and boys assistant. He also comes with a connection to a local coach that will be of great value as he works to grow the new program, currently at 2-2-1 in its first season at the Enid campus.
Current Pacers head coach Tim Lavoie previously coached Zepeda at NOC Tonkawa, and Zepeda said that relationship is more of a brotherhood.
“He is a really good soccer mind,” Lavoie said. “Cesar knows the game very well. He absolutely loves the game of soccer and really loves coaching. You can tell he really enjoys interaction with the players ... and teaching them.”
Zepeda describes the move to the Enid campus from the Tonkawa campus as a great fit for the program and the city.
“The Enid community loves soccer, and they are really supportive,” Zepeda said. “They are really committed to sports. I’ve talked to everyone here from Enid Soccer Club, and I love the support they have shown.
“I plan on getting involved, staying in touch and growing the soccer community even more,” he said.
One big draw for Zepeda and all involved with NOC Enid soccer is the new Advance Soccer Complex, which recently opened.
“It’s a state-of-the-art facility,” Zepeda said. “As far as a JuCo, not many have this. You can’t say anything negative about it. It’s beautiful.”
Despite his determination to grow the NOC program, Zepeda said he isn’t thinking about being permanent head coach, not yet, anyway.
“Becoming the long-term coach is above me,” he said. “I’m just here to do the best I can with these girls and put them in situations where they can perform at their peak. I think moving on in the season, we are trying to get over the hump and get the ball rolling.”
Zepeda has high expectations for the Lady Jets. He describes himself as a players’ coach and likes to build relationships. He acknowledges, however, that having that mentality can come with some pitfalls.
“Sometimes when you interact with them and get to know them on a personal basis, the negatives can be setting personal life apart when it’s time for game day,” Zepeda said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.