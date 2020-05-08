NCAA calls alleged Kansas basketball violations "egregious"

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men's basketball program Thursday, May 7, 2020 calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred â€œegregiousâ€ and arguing that they undermine and threaten" college athletics. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, file)