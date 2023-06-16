Baseball Plainsmen

Enid Plainsmen's Gabe Goodpasture makes a throw to first from his knees against Jones Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

OKLAHOMA CITY — MVP Bandy run-ruled the Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team, 14-2 Thursday at the Big Fire Tournament in Oklahoma City.

MVP Bandy scored one in the second, nine in the third and four in the fourth to drop the Plainsmen to 6-6-1 for the summer.

Bennett Percival hit a home run in a losing cause. Zerek Slater drove in Dax Goeke for the other run.

The Plainsmen will play Prestige World Wide Baseball at 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

The Enid Majors beat Murderer’s Row 13-3 in five innings. They play MVP Dom at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Putnam City High School.

