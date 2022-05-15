ENID, Okla. —Tyler Zylstra threw six strong innings of relief to lift Murray State past UA-Rich Mountain, 7-4 in the losers bracket final of the NJCAA Region 2 Plains District Baseball Tournament Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Zylstra came in the fourth with the score tied 3-3. He allowed only one run while giving up six hits and only two walks. Zylstra struck out two.
He retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. Zylstra gave up his only run in the sixth when Trace Watkins’ sacrifice fly scored Cole Clark. Zylstra got Cole Clark to ground out to leave runners on first and second.
Clay Jung drove in four runs for the Aggies, including a two-RBI double in the sixth which broke the 3-3 tie and was the big blow in a four-run outburst. Cyrus Campos and Chase Keeton had RBI singles to make it 7-3.0
Jung gave Murray State a 2-0 led with a two-run homer in the second, scoring Jayden Shafer, who had walked. Garrett Gruell scored on a fielder’s choice by Brady Evans in the third.
UA-Rich Mountain scored in the second on four walks and two more in the third. Luke Rice, who opened the inning with a single, came home on sac fly by Mason Reynolds. Wesley Featherson walked and scored on a single by Jackson Baker.
UA-Rich Mountain, the regular season Region 2 champion, finished the season with a 38-18 record.
Murray State, 33-24, was playing NOC Enid in the championship round later Sunday.
MURRAY STATE 7, UA-RICH MOUNTAIN 4
Murray State 021 004 000 — 7 12 0
UA-Rich Mountain 012 001 000 — 4 8 2
WP — Zylstra, 6 innings, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Shankle, 5 1/3 innings, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Murray State — Campos, RBI; Keeton, 3-for-5, RBI; Gruell, run scored; Evans run scored, RBI; Shafer, run scored; Jung, 3-for-4, home run, double, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored; McCullough, 3-for-4, run scored. UA-Rich Mountain — Clark, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Rice, 3-for-5, run scored, double; Featherston, run scored; Watkins, RBI; Shipley, run scored; Baker, RBI
