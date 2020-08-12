Moore spoils Enid volleyers debut in new gym

The atmosphere was "great'' for the first official volleyball match at Enid High's new gym Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Pacers, the same couldn't be said for the results.
Moore, which eliminated Enid in three games at last year's regionals, spoiled the debut of the gym, 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 27-25).
"I loved it,'' said Pacer senior Hanna Brinley. "I'm so glad that I get to play in it my senior year. For sure we had some butterflies. There was a little bit of pressure. It was kind of scary.''
Pacers head coach Mike Nelson called the atmosphere "amazing'' but said the butterflies Brinley was talking about were evident in Enid's play.
"We had a lot of mistakes and that includes the coach,'' said Nelson, making his debut as the head coach. "It ultimately falls on me. I'll figure something out and we will be better for it.''
The Pacers — in the third set — had a set point at 25-24 after Kyleigh Whitehead hit a winner from the middle row. Moore, though, won the next three points with the set and the game-winner coming on a shot that fell between Rachel Doherty and Eve Malolo.
"That last set was communication problems,'' Nelson said. "Both of them were talking to each other and they were both saying 'mine.' One didn't back off. I'm not going to say whose fault that was. It was equally among all of us. Every single one of them made a mistake. We had the first match jitters. I made some mistakes as coach. I will iron that out.''
Brinley said all of her teammates were hitting the ball well but communication was the difference in the game.
"We didn't stop hitting, even when we were down,'' she said. "I just think that we need to talk more. That's our thing. We played pretty good, but it could have been better. We haven't beaten them in a while. We will be OK.''
Senior Cate Cunningham was credited with 11 kills and seven digs. Whitehead had 10 kills and six digs. Lauren Powell was 12 of 13 serving with two aces, three kills and 19 assits. Doherty had 15 digs while Mallo had 12 digs.
"They all had their moments,'' Nelson said. "We were never out of this game. If you have to lose, lose in five sets. We got to get there and figure that out.''
The Pacers, down 17-12 at one point in the first set, rallied to take a 22-21 lead after a Cunningham kill and Moore's Emma Grace Mashburn hitting the ball in the net after a long rally. Moore, though, won the next three points going up 24-22 when Cunningham hit a kill into the net.
Enid was able to hold off set point when Sara Freeman served into the net, but Cunningham's serve at 23-24 was wide.
The Pacers had jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the second set, but the Lady Lions ran off eight straight points to go up 13-8. Whitehead had a kill to pull EHS within two at 17-15, but the Lady Lions won eight of the next 11 points for the set. The Pacers had back-to-back kills at the net for the final two points.
"I felt like we made a lot of errors against a really good team,'' Nelson said. "The errors just killed us tonight.''
Nelson, before the season, felt like the new gym would give EHS an home court advantage it hasn't enjoyed in the past without a facility on campus.
A large contingent from Moore took away a little the homecourt edge. Moore JV girls team was especially loud in the varsity contest.
"I want Enid to come out and watch us play," Nelson said. "I never want to allow the away team to be louder than the home team. That's the way it was at NOC (Northern Oklahoma College where EHS played last year) and we can't allow that with a new gym. If Enid fans will come out and watch us play, it will be amazing.''
The Pacers (0-1) return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Putnam City North. The next home match is Aug 17 against Bartlesville.
"I haven't changed my expectations of this team,'' Nelson said. "I haven't changed the way I feel about this team. I know I will see great things out of this team this year.''
