BURNEYVILLE, Okla. — Medford’s Skyler Anderson improved on her score from Wednesday in the final round of the Class 2A girls golf tournament at Falconhead Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Anderson shot a 111 for a two-day score of 224.

“That’s not bad,’’ said Medford coach Kara Locke. “Her goal was to improve her goal and she did that.She putted a lot better. I’m just proud of her for making it.’’

Anderson will be throwing the discus at the Class A state track meet Friday.

