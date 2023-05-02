MEDFORD, Okla. — Skylar Anderson is set for the week of her young athletic life.
The Medford junior will be the first Lady Cardinal to play in the Class 2A state golf tournament at Falconhead in Burneyville Wednesday and Thursday, May 3-4, 2023. She will be throwing the discus at the Class A state track meet at Western Heights on Friday.
“I’m pretty excited,’’ Anderson said. “I got to experience competing at state in one sport last year (track) and now I get to do it in another one. I’m very glad I’m going to a school like Medford where I can do a lot of sports and experience a lot of different things. A lot of people don’t get to do this.’’
Anderson has been challenged to balance both sports at the same time.
“It’s all the work you put in,’’ she said. “The more work you put in, the more you get out of it. I’m either doing school, track, golf or sleeping. I usually throw a little bit and then go on to the golf course. It just depends on the day.’’
Anderson shot a 95 at Riverside in Clinton to qualify as an individual in golf. She was third at the regional in the discus at Stroud with a throw of 102-5½
“They are a lot different,’’ she said of her two sports.
The 95 was her personal best round. She would like to shoot under that in 18-hole rounds Wednesday and Thursday.
“I think I want to just go out and have fun and see how it turns out,’’ Anderson said. “I’ve never played that course. It should be a little tough. I had no clue I would ever make it to the state (golf) tournament. You can do anything you want to do if you want it enough. I worked on my driving and putting and here I am.’’
Anderson has played golf for three years ever since Medford coach Kara Locke — who played in four state tournaments at Burns Flat and at Oklahoma City University — asked her to come out.
“I saw an athletic girl walking down the hall and I knew I had to get her,’’ Locke said. “The best thing for her is she will see some incredible high school golfers, something she can aspire to be with time and practice. It’s a nice thing to reflect on.’’
Anderson’s goal in the discus is to throw 115 feet and place in the top three. She was sixth last year with a throw of 105-9.
Anderson plays fast pitch softball in the fall.She has had to sit out the last two basketball seasons because of health issues.
“You wonder what she can do in basketball,’’ Locke said. “There’s not a more deserving kid in Northwest Oklahoma to have this kind of an experience.’’
Kingfisher’s Kylie Hood, Meredith Reid and Raegan Snider will be competing in the 3A tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course. Hood will be teeing off from the No. 1 tee at 9 a.m. while Reid will be teeing off at the same time from No. 10. Snider will tee off at 9:08 from the No. 1 tee.
