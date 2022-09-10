KREMLIN, Okla. — Medford quarterback Eli Gonzales spoiled Kremlin-Hillsdale’s homecoming as the senior rushed for 164 yards and three scores and threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 46-0 mercy-rule victory.
If trying to stop Gonzales wasn’t hard enough, the Broncs had to do it without quarterback Maddox Myers and Andrew Wright, both going down in the first half, as well as center Devlynn Cartmell, who was ill.
Myers did return in the second half. The Cardinals held the Broncs to 84 yards of total offense.
“Our offense was on the sidelines,’’ said first-year Broncs coach James Worley. “We were down to our second center and our third quarterback. I was proud of the boys’ effort and desire. When you have a small team, it’s tough. You have to take your losses and move on.”
Gonzales helped Medford get out to a 22-0 halftime lead, scoring on runs of 24, five and three yards.
He connected with brother Ethan and Talon Darling on passes of 12 and 35 yards in the second half, respectively.
Ethan Gonzales rushed for 75 yards on nine carries.
Medford’s other touchdowns came on a four-yard run by Talan Duncan and a two-yard run by Kingston Edwards.
“That’s a typical game for them,’’ said Medford coach Blake Lamle. “The offensive line did a good job. They don’t run like it if the offensive line doesn’t hold up.’’
Eli Gonzales won the 200 and 400 meters at the Class A state track meet last spring, but it was more than his speed that hurt the Broncs.
“He’s fast, but he’s spent a lot of time in the weight room,’’ Lamle said.
“You have to give them all the credit,’’ Worley said. “They did a great job.’’
The Broncs put a drive together after Eli Gonzales’ first touchdown run going from their own 48 to the Medford 20 where Ethan Gonzales ended the drive with an interception in the end zone.
Isaiah Lyons, who had the other interception for the Cardinals, led the defensive charge with several tackles for losses.
“The defense was really sound,’’ Lamle said. “Coach (defensive coordinator Derek) Bishop had a great scheme. The boys went out and executed. For the first time in a long time, we played sound assigned defense. It was nice to see.’’
The Cardinals were able to get the mercy rule in the final seconds on Edwards’ two-yard run.
Zach Snodgrass, who subbed for Myers at quarterback, had 43 hard-earned yards on the ground.
“I’m proud of his effort,’’ Worley said. “He ran hard and he wanted it.’’
The Broncs dropped to 1-2 with the loss. They will go to Waukomis next Friday.
“We’ll watch film and learn and grow and get better,’’ Worley said.
It was Lamle’s 100th career victory. He was given a Gatorade shower by his players.
“We don’t talk about that,’’ Lamle said of his achievement, “because it’s not a team thing. It’s an individual thing. But it is nice. This was a good team win for us.’’
Medford, 1-1, will visit rival Pond Creek-Hunter next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.