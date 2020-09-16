MEDFORD, Okla. — Medford’s seniors were three years away from starting kindergarten when the Cardinals last beat rival Pond Creek-Hunter, 24-13, in 2004.
The Panthers have won the last 15 meetings in the battle for the annual 81 Highway traveling trophy, including wins of 50-6, 52-14 and 50-0 the last three years.
Medford (1-1) showed-off the passing combo of Issac Koehn to Tate Schuermann in a 38-28 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale last week as they combined on touchdown passes of 54, 73, 3 and 41 yards. That was quite a contrast from going 7 of 13 for 108 yards and three interceptions in a 58-12 loss to Covington-Douglas the week before.
The Cardinals had only one turnover as compared to eight the week before.
“If the offensive line gives Issac time to throw, we definitely have a weapon there,’’ said Medford coach Blake Lamle. “The offensive line just has to be more consistent.’’
However, Medford’s defense has allowed 625 yards rushing in its first two games.
Pond Creek-Hunter, last year’s Class C state champion, dropped out of the Class B rankings after a 52-26 loss to No. 3-ranked Class C Buffalo last week. The Bison threw only one pass in amassing 397 yards rushing. Drake McMillan gives the Cardinals proven running back.
The Panthers, while suffering heavy graduation losses, have a number of weapons. Quarterback Corbin Burnham has connected with tight end John Theophilus for four touchdowns (12, 65, 60 and 26 yards). Zach Clayton has run for three touchdowns and has caught two scoring passes from Burnham.
The Buffalo loss broke a 15-game Pond Creek-Hunter winning streak dating back to 2018.
“It was a combination of a lot of things,’’ Kerr said about the loss. “Some of it was growing pains for us, but Buffalo is really good. I try to tell the kids that Buffalo will be one of the best teams we will play on our schedule. They will be competing for the Class C state championship. They are definitely one of the top five teams in Class C. They got a lot of talent.’’
The Panthers hold a 23-18 edge in the series since 1970.
Area preview
11-man
Crooked Oak (0-0) at Hennessey (0-2) — The homestanding Eagles are looking to break a 14-game losing streak. Hennessey’s losses have both been close — 13-7 to Crescent and 14-13 against Hinton. Quarterback Jay Jech is 16 of 28 passing for 154 yards and one score. Kaden Hawk has caught 11 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. Keigen Crites is the team’s leading rusher (113 yards) and tackler (35 unassisted and five assisted). Crooked Oak has yet to play this season. The Rufnex have had games with Konawa and St. Mary’s canceled this season. They are 1-29 over the last three years with records of 0-10, 1-9 and 0-10. First meeting between the two teams since the Eagles’ 28-20 victory in the 2013 playoffs. Hennessey leads the series, 7-1 since 1972.
Minco (1-1) at Watonga (0-1) — Watong is coming off last week’s 45-18 loss to Rush Springs in their season opener. Minco is coming off a 47-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Cashion. It defeated Dibble, 7-6 in their season opener. Minco leads the series, 4-3 since 2008 and has won the last four meetings, including a 39-12 decision when the two teams were district rivals last season.
8-man
Cherokee (2-0) at Shattuck (2-0) — Cherokee, ranked No. 3 in Class B, faces a top five team (No. 1 Shattuck) for the third straight week. The Chiefs knocked Laverne (28-20) and Pioneer (22-20) out of the rankings the past two games. Quarterback Lake Lyon has scored five touchdowns and has thrown for one more. He has not thrown an interception in 27 attempts. Shattuck is riding a 35-game winning streak. Shattuck opened the season with a 46-0 shutout of Tipton. Cherokee leads the series, 7-1 and has won the last three meetings, including a 30-18 win in 2015.
Sharon-Mutual (0-1) at Okeene (0-3) — Okeene has lost five straight going back to last season. Erik Gutierrez and Curtis Harjo scored touchdowns in a 40-12 loss to Seiling last week. It was the Trojans’ first game since falling to Pond Creek-Hunter, 40-14 in their season opener Aug. 28. They had to cancel a game with Cherokee Sept. 4 due to COVID-19. Quarterback Tabor Marlatt threw for two touchdowns in the loss to the Panthers. First-ever game between the two schools.
Ringwood (0-2) at Waynoka (2-0) — The Red Devils are coming in to Waynoka following a 46-0 loss to Covington-Douglas last week. Ringwood has scored only one touchdown this season and was held to 72 yards rushing and four yards passing against the Wildcats. Waynoka was off last week after opening the season with wins over Waukomis, 38-8 and Okeene, 56-32. The Railroaders are ranked No. 5 in Class C. Waynoka leads the series, 18-9 since 1974 but Ringwood has won the last three meetings, including 30-22 in the last game in 2007.
Kingfisher, Alva, Fairview, Canton and Timberlake are idle this week.
