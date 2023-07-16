ENID, Okla. — Meadowlake dominated Pheasant Run in singles matches at Pheasant Run Sunday, July 16, 2023, winning winning 11.75-6.25 and taking the overall title, 23.25 to 11.75.
Meadowlake’s Dustin Allen, Bill Heizer, Randy Nunley, Levi Hinkle, and Ron Manning all won matches, 1.5-0, by taking the front nine, the back nine and the overall 18.
Meadowlake’s David Turner and Jimmy Ladwig both won their matches, 1-1/2.
Pheasant Run’s Brandon Bergner and Curtis Shimanek both won their matches, 1 1/2-0.
Three matches were halved (Meadowlake players listed first) — Lee Elliott and John Russell, Randy Webb and Kyle Pendergraft and Danny Guerra and Trevor Watkins.
“It was great,” said Meadowlake team captain Turner. “We did what we were supposed to do yesterday (11 1/2-5 1/2 at Meadowlake).
“We did even better today. We won some matches we weren’t supposed to.”
