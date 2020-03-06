McDermott's 34 points leads Jets past Connors 98-86

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Behind a career-night from redshirt freshman guard Zach McDermott, the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets downed Connors State 98-86 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region 2 Tournament Thursday in Shawnee.
The win sends the No. 5-seed Jets (17-14) into the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 1 seed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The Norsemen (24-6) defeated Eastern Oklahoma 98-66 in their quarterfinal game.
McDermott, who came into the game averaging 12.3 points per game, found his long-distance range early and often in the first half as he rained down a series of three-pointers that saw the Jets open up a 24-9 lead over the No. 4 Cowboys (22-9) with 11 minutes remaining in the opening half.
"He played really well," said NOC Enid head coach Aaron Butcher. "He had some shooting struggles (this season) but he has been able to do other things for us. He got in the gym last week and got back to where he was at in shooting the ball. He's worked hard."
Whenever the Cowboys appeared to be mounting a comeback, McDermott was throwing cold water on Connors by throwing down more threes that kept the Jets' lead comfortably in double digits.
A pair of threes by McDermott and another one by freshman Andrew O'Brien helped put the Jets up by 15 points, 54-39 at halftime.
McDermott had 21 points in the first half, including five three-pointers. He finished 7 of 8 from beyond the arc for the game.
The Cowboys came out firing in the second half and quickly whittled the Jets' lead down to only six points in the first five minutes of the second-half, led by freshman guard Jahcoree Ealy, who was keeping the Cowboys within striking distance with his own three-point display. Ealy finished with 26 points.
Connors got to within three points, trailing 75-72 with 7:30 remaining in the game, but a McDermott bucket and then a key and-1 from Jalen Stamps put the Jets back up by eight. A put-back from Josh Perkins with 4:15 remaining saw the Jets build their lead back up to double digits, 86-76.
The Cowboys didn't go away, however, and pulled to within five until Ikenna Okeke hit a three and added a bucket with 1:27 left that put the Jets up 91-84 with 1:27 left. Stamps then put the game out of reach with a bucket and a pair of free throws. Stamps had a strong second-half, finishing with 16 points.
"Jalen (Stamps) gave us a big lift late in the game," Butcher said.
NOC Enid put the finishing touches on the win with a McDermott steal and score for the 98-86 final.
Butcher liked the way the Jets withstood the Cowboys' second-half rally and responded.
"There's been games this year when things are going our way and a team makes it tight that we have not handled adversity in the best way," Butcher said. "Today, we handled that and it was good to see."
The Jets' Josh Perkins finished with 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting.
"When (Perkins) is on the floor he gives you a presence inside," Butcher said. "He's a strong kid with a high motor."
Questyn Luckey also had 14 points for the Jets.
The Jets will be looking for their first win this season over the Norseman in Friday's semifinal game. NEO slipped past NOC Enid 84-82 at NEO and downed the Jets 73-67 at NOC Enid.
"We're playing a good team," Butcher said. "We're excited to play them. We battled them and lost by two in overtime at their place and lost at home when we didn't have Perkins.
"We feel good right now. This time of year, anytime you get to play another game, it's a good feeling."
NOC Enid doubleheader: It will be an NOC Enid vs. NEO doubleheader Friday in Shawnee. Preceding the Jets' game, the No. 3 Lady Jets (20-8) will battle the Lady Norse at 3 p.m. for a spot in the championship game on Saturday. ... With their 74-71 win over Seminole on Wednesday, the Lady Jets made it 18-straight seasons with 20 or more wins. Both games Friday will be live streamed at bravadowireless.com.
