Maroons offer different challenge for Trojans

Oklahoma Bible Academy was Jett-powered in its 8-0 win over Casady last week for the Trojans' fifth straight opening victory.
Senior Jett Cheatham had 33 carries for 203 yards, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bodie Boydstun and had four tackles on defense, including one for a loss.
"He prepared himself for this,'' said OBA coach Chris Cayot. "He has had some injuries in the past and he is really motivated to stay healthy. He performed up to the best of his abilities and had a great game.''
Cheatham will be counted again at 7 p.m. Friday when the Trojans host Class 2A Blackwell for the first time in school history. The Maroons broke a long opening game losing streak by shutting out the Oklahoma City Patriots, 51-0 last week. In observance of the 19th anniversary of 9-11, it will be Military Appreciation Night. All military personnel will be admitted free. The Trojans will be wearing alternate jerseys and will have a special Patriotic helmet decal.
Whether Cheatham will get 30 or more carries against Blackwell will be up to the Maroons.
"That was predicated on what the (Casady) defense did,'' Cayot said. "The way they lined up, they were daring us to run the ball at them, which we did. If Blackwell does that to us, we'll do it again, but I doubt if Blackwell will do that.''
Blackwell, 2-8 last season, will offer a different challenge to the Trojans. Unlike Casady, Blackwell is a veteran team with a talented quarterback.
"They have been playing together for several years and they have a lot of seniors,'' Cayot said. "They will be primed and ready to go.''
The Maroons were indeed primed and ready to go against the Patriots scoring on the game's first play. Quarterback Worthy Shepherd was 14 of 20 passing for 292 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He ran for another 37 yards on five carries and one touchdown.
Tanner Botts caught six passes for 165 yards and three scores. Trevor Goodenough had two catches for 56 yards and one TD while Bode Husted had two catches for 40 yards and one score. Christian Mora had 85 yards rushing on 10 carries.
"We're going to have to do our job and stay at home and tackle well,'' Cayot said. "Obviously, we're going to have to get some pressure on him at certain times. You have to play the run game first. They do a lot of bootlegs. It's imperative that we just do our job and make sure you're at home when that happens.''
The Trojans' secondary was stiff against Casady as the Cyclones were only five of 15 passing for 54 yards. Cayot said it will be OBA's defensive strength against Blackwell's offensive strength.
"We match up talent-wise,'' he said. "It comes down to schemes and how they get the ball to those guys and how we adjust. I'm looking forward to seeing how well we match up against them.''
The Trojans' defense exceeded Cayot's expectations. OBA allowed only three first downs and 55 yards rushing.
"We had some help from them (Casady),'' Cayot said, "but our kids did a good job of tackling ... a better job than I thought we would for the first game, especially since we only had one scrimmage. Casady was a little inexperienced. They hadn't had a game or a scrimmage. They dropped passes. I don't think they executed as well as they will in the weeks to come.''
Blackwell was led defensively last week by Botts, who had three solo and six assisted tackles; Goodenough, who had four solo and five assisted stops; Espinoza, who had an interception and Kayden Trahan, who had two fumble recoveries.
The Trojans rushed for 249 yards as a team against Casady and had another 32 yards in the air. They had 19 first downs.
However, those numbers were canceled out by two lost fumbles inside the one-yard line and a pass interception.
"We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times,'' Cayot said. "When you have two turnovers inside the one, it's going to hurt you on the scoreboard. We have to clean that up and have better ball security. We're looking at ways to do some things in the red zone.
"We saw some things in the running game. We made some adjustments in the first half and at halftime and we found some spots where we could make some good yards.''
While OBA has never officially faced Blackwell, the two teams have scrimmaged in the past. Cayot and his staff were able to study last year's scrimmage tapes.
"It's a challenge for us to play a bigger school,'' Cayot said. "Our kids enjoy the challenge. Their coaching staff hasn't changed so that helps us prepare.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.