The Enid Majors continued their offensive production Thursday in the Connie Mack Classic at Pittsburg State University with a 10-1 run-rule win against Prime Cavemen of Arlington, Texas.
The 2020 South Plains Regional Champions used a four-run first inning to jump in front and generated two more runs in the second inning to get ahead 6-0 after two innings. Center fielder Jace Bohrofen led the Majors with a 2-for-3 day with two RBI and three runs scored. Bohrofen also stole two of the Majors five stolen bases, three in the first inning. Right fielder Don Johnson also was 2-3 for the Majors with three RBI and two stolen bases. Designated Hitter Connor Gore was also 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Starting pitcher Jake Blackwell was efficient on the mound, throwing five innings to get the win. Blackwell gave up three hits, one earned run, walked one and had four strikeouts. Kason Jackson threw the sixth in the shortened game giving up one hit, one walk and striking out one.
The Majors are assured of advancing to the round of 16 championship bracket beginning Saturday. They will face pre-tournament favorite Frozen Ropes from McKinney, Texas. The perennial South Plains power is 36-13 on the summer. The game at 11:30 a.m. at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin will determine the Pool C bracket championship and assure the winner one of the top seven seeds in the championship bracket. Both teams are 2-0 in pool play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.