The Enid Majors beat UBC Badarack 10-2 Saturday to clinch the Pool A championship and a No. 2 seed for Sunday’s quarterfinals at the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
That was overshadowed by controversy, which saw the UBC Badarack coaches and bench ejected from the game as well as some of the starters after a bat appeared to be thrown at an umpire in the bottom of the seventh.
That’s when tournament director Shannon Enfield stopped the game.
“I ended the game because that last ejection left them with less than nine players," Enfield said. “I’m going to make some calls and reports tomorrow to the national (American Amateur Baseball Congress) office. The players ejected will be facing future penalties."
That could mean the ejectees could be ineligible for the Don Mattingly World Series in Melissa, Texas, which was scheduled to begin Monday, Enfield said.
Majors coach Dylan Norsen was shaking his head. Badarack, which came into the game like Enid at 2-0 in the pool, was in position to be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the quarterfinals. Instead, they were eliminated.
“That was probably the most interesting game that I’ve been a part of," he said. “I don’t know why they were mad. They’re out of the tournament now. I guess they were upset about that."
Norsen said a losing team can’t blame the umpires in a 10-2 loss.
The Plainsmen had 12 hits and ace Jake Kennedy allowed only five hits in striking out seven over six innings.
“I’m happy we came out on the right side of it," Norsen said. “The offense just exploded. It was fun to see. Jake threw an amazing game. He came out and shoved it all night. I’m proud of him and all of the guys."
The Plainsmen were one of five pool winners that went 3-0. The first tiebreaker was runs allowed. The Oklahoma Express allowed only two runs in their three games while the Majors allowed four.
“All of our pitchers have thrown great so far," Norsen said. “It’s awesome to have given up only four runs in three games. We deserve the No. 2 seed."
The Majors, 22-0-1, scored one in the first, two in the second, five in the fourth, and one in the fifth and seventh.
Every starter reached base.
Alex Conover was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBI. Carson Moore was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. McCage Hartling was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. He doubled home Brock Slater and Garrett Shull in the third to give the Majors a 3-2 lead. Trevin Pettigrew had two RBI. Shull scored twice and had an RBI triple in the fourth. Slater was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
James Humphrey and Cooper Jarnagin were 1-for-3 with a run scored. Josh Wolfert scored Enid’s first run on Moore’s RBI single.
The Majors will play No. 7 seed Arlington A’s, the Pool F champion, at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
No. 1 seed Oklahoma Express will face the No. 8 seed from Pool E at 1:30 p.m.
Pool E will be decided Sunday morning from two makeup games between the PTG Royals 18s (0-2) and Shockers Red (1-2), which beat previously undefeated MMW Victus Recruits 18-Under, 14-4.
If Shockers Red win, there will be a three-way tie between them, Victus and the Air Capital Flyers at 2-1. The Shockers have allowed 10 runs so far compared to 14 for the Flyers and 16 for Victus.
If the Shockers lose, Victus would win the pool on the strength of a previous 12-2 win over the Flyers.
The other quarterfinals pit No. 4 seed Dallas Tigers Beavan, the Pool C co-champion, against No. 5 seed Marucci Elite Mayo 18-Under, the Pool D champion, at 6; No. 3 seed Texas Stix, the other Pool C co-champion, faces wild card MVP, the No. 6 seed, at 8:15 p.m.
Norsen said newcomer Grayson Barnes of 4A champion Tuttle will pitch against the A’s. He was the Tigers’ No. 2 pitcher behind Conover.
“I’m excited to see how far we go," Norsen said. “Three more wins and we go to Farmington (N.M., for the Connie Mack World Series July 20-29). That’s the goal."
The win marked the end of a long day for the Majors. The game started an hour and 15 minutes late after the DFW Twins needed almost three hours to beat the Woodward Travelers, 10-9, in the game before.
The game appeared to be over after six innings because of the two-hour time limit. However, umpires ruled there were two minutes remaining on the clock and the game was extended another inning. That was shortened by the ejections.
