The Enid Majors took care of business on the first day of the Enid Festival Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with a doubleheader sweep, improving to 12-2 on the season. The Majors rolled to a 7-0 win over Monarchs Black in the first game and rallied for a 5-4 win over Weatherford in the second game.
In the opener, Northern Oklahoma College Enid signee Blake Scott batted in four runs and Kasen Jackson threw a complete-game shutout.
“Kacen Jackson threw strikes and competed,” said Majors head coach Kris Webb after the contest. “Very rarely do you see a complete game with 89 pitches.”
The Majors broke open a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Conner Gore opened the third inning with a lead-off walk, followed by Bryce Madron’s single, moving Gore to third. After Dom Johnson’s sacrifice fly advanced Gore to third, one pitch later Madron stole second base. Scott hit a shot to deep right that hit the wall, easily scoring Gore and Madron to give the Majors a 2-0 lead.
“Blake can hit and we knew that,” Webb said. “We put him in the middle of the lineup to do that and get those other guys on base. Blake’s job is to drive them in.”
Chase McCracken followed with a triple to center that scored Scott to make it 3-0. However, McCracken was thrown out at home to end the inning.
Monarchs Black threatened in the top of the fourth and fifth innings putting runners at second and third each time, but Jackson got out of the both innings unscathed to keep the Majors ahead, 3-0.
Scott added his third RBI of the game on a single to center in the fifth inning that scored lead-off batter Dom Johnson. Johnson, a recent addition from Edmond Santa Fe who is headed to Oklahoma State, started the inning with a single and stole second. Later in the inning, Piercen McElyea’s blooper to left center fell in for a single, scoring Scott and pinch runner Shelby Gregory to make it 6-0.
The Majors added another run in the bottom of the sixth on Scott’s third hit and fourth RBI, a two-out single to right that scored Madron, who was on base after a two-out double.
Scott said he is seeing the ball well these days.
“It’s looking big and my timing is right,” Scott said. “It’s nice to get out there, get RBI and score runs.”
He said the Majors are looking forward to next week’s Connie Mack regional tournament.
“Connie Mack will be good, I’m excited,” Scott said. “We’re working on our arm depth a little bit and the bats, the way they’re connecting, will be a good tournament.”
In their nightcap, the Majors staked Weatherford to a 4-0 lead before rallying.
The Majors didn’t get their first hit until the fourth inning when Jared Gay doubled to the wall in center. However, earlier they pushed their first run across when Johnson was safe at second on an outfield error, stole third and scored on an errant throw. That was all the damage the Majors were able to do as they stranded two runners.
One inning earlier, the Majors were unable to score despite loading the bases on three straight walks, but stranded all three.
Enid broke through for three runs in the fifth, taking advantage of three walks. The Majors tied the game at 4-4 when Conner Gore scored when McCracken grounded into a double play. The Majors tied the game without the benefit of a hit.
The Majors played small ball in the bottom of the sixth. Drake Kerr singled with one out and advanced to second on a ground out. Madron walked one batter later. Both Drake and Madron took off on a double steal with Kerr scoring what turned out to be the winning run when the throw to third went into the outfield, putting the Majors up 5-4.
McCracken got the win on the mound in relief of starter Kade Watkins. Piercen McElyea got the save.
Webb was pleased to come away with two wins, feeling fortunate to pull off the win over Weatherford despite only two hits. The Majors were the beneficiaries of eight walks.
“It was a win, we didn’t pitch as well as we wanted to with our starter, but he gutted it enough to give us a chance and we finally scrapped a few things there,” Webb said. “We can run the bases, we got some speed and speed can cause some trouble, and it forced them to make few plays and fortunately for us, they didn’t make them.
“I feel good. Fourth of July, sit back now and watch the fireworks. It’s going to be a good night.”
The Majors resume play Sunday with a 2 p.m. game against Monarchs Black and a 4:30 p.m. contest against Monarchs Red.
Plainsmen win streak reaches 10 games
The Enid Plainsmen won their ninth and 10th straight games to improve to 15-3 on the season, defeating Monarchs Black 7-2 in the opening game of the Enid Festival Saturday and downed Monarchs Red 8-5 in the late game.
In the opener, Enid jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after two innings and never trailed in the contest. Garrett Brooks had a two-RBI triple and Garrett Shull had a pair of hits as the pair paced the Plainsmen’s seven-hit attack in a game that was stopped after six innings due to the two-hour time limit.
Blake Priest got the win on the mound, going five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight betters. Jake McCool pitched one inning of shutout relief, striking out two batters.
The Plainsmen play Monarchs Black Sunday at 9 a.m. and Monarchs Red at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Linescores
ENID MAJORS 7, MONARCHS BLACK 0
Monarchs 000 000 0 - 0 4 3
Majors 003 031 x - 7 10 1
WP: Jackson, CG, 0 runs, 4 k LP: Orrin Walters
Majors: Scott 3-4, double, 4 RBI; Madron 2-4, double; McElyea 2 RBI; McCracken RBI
ENID MAJORS 5, WEATHERFORD
Weatherford 003 100 0 - 4 7 2
Enid 000 131 X - 5 2 1
WP: McCracken, SV: McElyea
Majors: Johnson RBI; McCracken RBI
ENID PLAINSMEN 7, MONARCHS BLACK 2
Monarchs 002 000 - 2 2 3
Plainsmen 420 010 - 7 7 0
WP: Blake Priest 5IP, 8K
Plainsmen: Brooks triple, 2 RBI; Shull 2 hits
Other scores:
Weatherford 11, Enid White 1
Monarchs Red 7, Enid White 2
Sunday's Games
9 a.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Weatherford
11:30 a.m. — Weatherford vs. Monarchs Black
2 p.m. — Monarchs Black vs. Enid Majors
4:30 p.m. — Enid Majors vs. Monarchs Red
7 p.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Monarchs Red
