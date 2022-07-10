It’s not easy to see another team have a championship celebration on your home field.
It wasn’t for Enid Majors coach Kris Webb after the defending national Connie Mack champions fell to the Texas Stix 18s of Grapevine, Texas, 2-0 in the South Plains Regional title game on Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, but he had no regrets either, putting the loss in perspective.
The win put the Stix in the Connie Mack World Series. The Majors ended the season with a 23-3 record after going 39-0 last season.
“This is the third year that coach (Plainsmen’s Brad) Gore and I have been together and all three years we have been in this game (championship). No other Oklahoma team has ever done that,’’ he said. “I think that’s a damn good thing.’’
Anthony Garcia, headed to Navarro Junior College, threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and only two walks. Enid starter Jaxon Gless allowed only one hit through four innings before the Stix scored all of their runs in the fifth after a single by Carter Olson, a double by Matt Houston, a wild pitch and a William Vassour RBI single. Majors reliever Taylon Laxson threw three scoreless innings after coming in with no outs.
“It was a great game,’’ Webb said. “It was a great pitching duel. Their guy just had a few more bullets today. We had a hard time picking up his slider. He had a good mix. His fastball was good enough to run it by us when he needed to. Kudos to him.’’
Webb said none of the three hits were hit especially hard.
“We just got baseballed right there,’’ he said. “If you play the game long enough, that’s going to happen.’’
Garcia said he “loved these type of games.’’
“It was a lot of fun,’’ he said. “I decided to put them on my back for Connie Mack. “My slider and fastball were working and I made sure to pound the zone.’’
“He’s a competitor,’’ said Stix coach Evan Mitasch. “We learned that from Day 1. When he gets the ball, we have a chance to win.’’
The Majors tried to make a charge in the seventh. Jackson Smith opened with a double off the center field wall. Third baseman Kayden Voelkel handled a hard shot off the bat of Gless. Solo Sklanik drove left fielder Drew Deflefsen to the warning track. Shortsop Matthew Brandt went far to his right to throw out Noah Kang to end the game.
“They made some tough plays,’’ Webb said. “It is what it is. That’s as good as a program that there is in the state of Texas. If you know anything about baseball, you know the state of Texas is real good in baseball. I know they will represent our region well.’’
Garcia said he didn’t get nervous late.
“You knew it was going to come here and there,’’ he said. “That’s baseball. You just have to compete and adjust to the pitch.’’
The Majors got only one other runner to second. Aiden Anderson drew a two-out walk in the third and went to second on a single by Noah Smallwood. Garcia struck out Garrett Shull to end the threat.
MAJORS 8, MARUCCI ELITE 0
Brett Pense threw a four-hit shutout as the Majors reached the finals earlier in the day with an 8-0 win over Marucci Elite of Longview, Texas.
Pense struck out three and walked three. Rishon Pearl reached third in the fourth but was stranded there after Gauyn Jones grounded out to end the inning.
“Brett Pense is what Brett Pense is,’’ Webb said. “He is a competitor. We got some timely hits.’’
The Majors had only three hits but took advantage of 10 walks.
All five batters who walked in the second — Shull, Smith, Duncan Key, Brennan Morgan and Aiden Anderson — all scored. Shull and Smith had RBI with bases-loaded passes. Gless drove in a run on a ground out. Skalnik drove in two more with a double.
Enid added three in the sixth to end the game on the run-rule. Key and Morgan walked to open the inning. Anderson singled in Key and Morgan scored on a Shull sac fly. Smith drove in Anderson with a single to end the game.
The Stix had qualified for the finals by beating Select, 14-3 late Saturday for the B bracket title. The Stix went 6-0 in the tournament.
Connie Mack South Plains Championship
Late Saturday
Texas Stix 14, Select 3, Select eliminated
Marcucci Elite 10, OKC Express 2, Express eliminated
Sunday
MAJORS 8, MARCUCCI ELITE 0
Elite 000 000 — 0 4 1
Majors 050 003 — 8 3 0
WP — Pense, 6 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — White, 4 innings, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 strikeouts, 8 walks. Elite — Nolan, 1-for-1; Lowe, 1-for-3; Pearl, 1-for-3; DeFury, 1-for-3. Majors — Shull, run scored, 2 RBI; Smith, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Skalnik, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Key, 2 runs scored; Morgan, 2 runs scored; Anderson, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI
TEXAS STIX 2, ENID MAJORS 0
Stix 000 020 0 — 2 5 0
Majors 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
WP — Garcia, 7 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Gless, 4 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. Stix — Olson, 1-for-3, run scored; Houston, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, run scored; Vassour, 2-for-3, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.