A long day at the park Saturday at the Connie Mack Classic ended with a season-ending defeat to in-state rival Oklahoma Drillers 4-2 at Pittsburg State University in the events quarterfinal round. The Majors had advanced to the Elite 8 by beating higher-seeded USA Prime Colorado 14-4 Saturday morning.
In the nightcap, the Majors were no-hit for 4 1/3 innings until Drake Kerr got a one double in the fifth inning as the Drillers capitalized on an Enid error and timely hitting to run up a 4-0 lead after five innings.
Enid made a game of it in the bottom of the sixth as centerfielder Jace Bohrofen had a two-RBI single to pull the Majors within two runs. The Majors brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh after a hit batsman and a single put runners on with one out. A ground ball advanced runners to second and third, but a strikeout ended the game and the Majors' season. Enid finished with a 25-6 record.
In the morning victory, the Majors jumped out to a four-run top of the first and never looked back in a 14-4 win over USA Prime Colorado. Drake Kerr’s triple with the bases loaded gave the Majors the three-run lead. The Majors scored seven runs in the third inning, staking the pitching staff to a lead they never relinquished. The game was stopped after the fifth inning.
The Majors finished the season as the first Oklahoma South Plains Regional Champion in 55 years.
The Drillers will advance to Sunday morning’s first national semifinal. The event is assured of having an Oklahoma team in the national championship game as they will oppose the Oklahoma Fuel from Edmond in the semifinal game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.