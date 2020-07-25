The Enid Majors dropped an 8-3 decision Friday at Joe Becker Stadium to the #1 seed Frozen Ropes from McKinney, Texas. The Majors pitching staff had control issues early walking seven Ropes batters in the first two innings. The Majors walked 11 in the game with two hit batsmen. The Majors outhit the Ropes 7-6 but the early runs given up were too much to overcome.
The Majors earned the 11th seed and will play USA Prime Colo., the 6th seed, at Pittsburg State University either at 9 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. today. That time was not determined at press time. Should they win in the first round they will play the winner of the third seed Nashville Knights vs. the 14th seed OK Drillers at 4:30 p.m. at Pittsburg State University. That winner will advance to the semifinals at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin, Mo., Sunday.
Connie Mack Classic Seeds
#1 Frozen Ropes (McKinney, Texas)
#2 Oklahoma Fuel (Edmond)
#3 Nashville Knights Premier
#4 TX Stix (Addison)
#5 DFW Twins
#6 USA Prime Colo. (Englewood)
#7 OKC Sandlot
#8 DBAT Bonesio ( Carrollton, Texas)
#9 YBC Scout (Shawnee Mission, Kan.)
#10 DBAT Wilson (Frisco, Texas)
#11 Enid Majors
#12 DBAT Gavin (Fort Worth, Texas)
#13 Prospects Carpenter (Mo.)
#14 Oklahoma Drillers ( Ripley)
#15 AR Knights (Bentonville)
#16 Nashville Knights Premier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.