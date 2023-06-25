ALVA, Okla. — If it’s Sunday, the Enid Majors must be holding up another tournament championship trophy.
The Majors picked up their third championship trophy in as many weeks Sunday, June 25, 2023, as they beat the Wichita Grays 18s, 6-0, in the semifinals and Wake and Rake Baseball, Kingfisher, 11-1, in the finals to take the NWOSU Summer Classic championship
Enid, despite a 3-3 tie with Southern Elevation on Saturday, outscored opponents, 54-6, with four of the victories being more than eight runs.
"We played really well," said Majors coach Dylan Norsen. "We pitched it well, and we swung the bats well."
Alex Conover allowed only two hits over six innings against the Grays, who had beaten the Enid Plainsmen 13-0 the night before. He struck out three and walked four.
Ace Jake Kennedy allowed only one hit with six strikeouts against Wake and Rake (WAR Baseball). Zane Wilson allowed a hit in pitching a scoreless fourth inning.
Enid pitchers had two no-hitters in the tournament and another one-hitter.
"We have a lot of good arms," Norsen said. "When they get a lead like we did, they attack people."
Trevin Pettigrew was two-for-three with a double, triple and four RBI against the Grays. Enid scored a run in the second, three in the third and two more.
McCage Hartling was two-for-three. Colton Strange scored twice and James Humphrey had a double.
Hartling was two-for-two against Wake and Rake with two RBI and a double. Every starter had either a base hit or scored a run. Strange and Garrett Shull both scored twice.
The Majors scored eight in the first and ended the game on the run rule with three in the fourth.
Strange, Humphrey, Shull and Carson Moore all had doubles.
"Everybody contributed for sure," Norsen said.
Wake and Rake took a 1-0 lead in the first when Hunter Gibson doubled home Hunter Vorndran. Gibson had WAR’s other hit with a double in the fourth.
Norsen singled out Pettigrew and Hartling for their hitting in the six games of the tournament.
Pettigrew was seven of 16 for a .438 average with seven runs scored, eight RBI, two doubles and two triples. Hartling was 9 of 15 for a .600 average with two runs scored, six RBI and three doubles.
The title was special for Norsen, who is an assistant baseball coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, which hosted the tournament.
"That feels good," he said. "You don’t want to lose at home (NWOSU). It would have really hurt if I saw someone else take home the trophy on my home field."
The Majors will be back in action Saturday when they visit the Woodward Travelers for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
NWOSU Summer Classic
Championship
ENID MAJORS 11, WAKE AND RAKE 1
WAR 100 0 — 1 2 3
Majors 800 3 — 11 9 0
WP — Kennedy, 3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts. LP — Rowdy Schmidt, 2 innings, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. WAR — Hunter Gibson, 2-for-2, 2 doubles, RBI; Hunter Vorndran, run scored. Majors — Slater, 1-for-3, run scored; Moore, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Shull, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, double; Conover, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Strange, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Pettigrew, run scored, RBI; Hartling, 2-for-2, 2 RBI, double; Humphrey, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Goodpasture, run scored
Semifinals
ENID MAJORS 6, WICHITA GRAYS 18s 0
Grays 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Majors 013 020 x — 6 7 3
WP — Conover, 6 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. Majors — Moore, run scored; Conover, 1-for-3, run scored; Strange, 2 runs scored; Pettigrew, 2-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI, double and triple; Humphrey, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Hartling 2-for-3; Kennedy, 1-for-3
