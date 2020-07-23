The Enid Majors opened up pool play Wednesday in the Connie Mack Classic in Joplin, Mo., with an 11-4 win over CCBA 17 from McKinney, Texas.
The Majors were down 4-1 after one inning but erupted for three runs in the third inning and seven runs in the fourth inning to put the game away. Enid starter Aaron Hosack went the distance, striking out eight and walking only two.
Enid will play again Thursday vs. Prime Cavemen Garcia from Arlington, Texas, at 4:30 p.m. at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. Prime Cavemen also are 1-0 in Pool C.
The tournament continues through Sunday. The seven pool winners plus the next nine teams by record and/or tie-breaker will advance to a 16-team seeded single elimination championship bracket beginning Saturday morning.
