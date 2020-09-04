Longhorns 'ready to get it going'

Chisholm will have a decidedly different look personnel-wise entering its first game of the season Friday night against Fairview.
But, first things first. Head coach Joey Reinart and the Longhorns are happy to just finally get to open the season after a start-stop bit of rescheduling.
"It is really exciting," said Reinart on Wednesday about opening the season. "You know you've got something ahead of you."
Chisholm's original season-opener was scheduled for a home date last week against Perkins-Tryon. COVID-related concerns had the game - for a few hours anyway - switched to Perkins-Tryon before it was decided to reschedule the contest to again being played at Chisholm but on Sept, 18, which was an open date for both teams.
"We started out last week thinking (we were going to open the season) but then, by early to mid-week, it unfortunately got put on pause for a little. Our guys are ready to get going for sure."
The Longhorns are coming off a 9-3 season in 2019 that included another 2A-1 district crown. However, much of that team's starters have graduated, leaving few players with meaningful varsity experience entering 2020.
"We've had a handful of kids here and there who have really been in the fire, but outside of that it's kind of fresh to them," Reinart said. "They've got some JV experience and things like that they don't have that Friday night do-or-die experience. We're going to have to grow with them over the next few weeks."
The Longhorns will be breaking in an entirely new backfield and a new starting quarterback.
Senior Luke Balenti is expected to start at quarterback after primarily playing in the defensive secondary last season. He had 65 tackles and five interceptions. He saw some limited duty at quarterback. His experience should benefit him.
"He's doing a really good job and leading really well," Reinart said. "He's been in the fire, he knows the Friday night experience so it comes down to him a little bit more."
While Chisholm is opening its season, Class A Fairview comes in with a game under its belt after defeating Hobart 20-19 last week. Yellowjackets quarterback Brennan Fortune ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the victory. Hobart, which came into the game ranked No. 9 in Class A, made it a little closer by scoring with 1:40 left in the game.
Fairview — which Chisholm defeated 28-0 last season — having already played a game does present some concern to Reinart.
"There's not a lot you can do to simulate game play and game speed as far as conditioning and things like that," he said. "We plan to use a bunch of guys. ... It always takes a game or two before you can get into football condition. That part scares me a little bit that (Fariview) has a leg up there. I fully expect guys to cramp. I fully expect guys are going to need breaks, so we have to plan for that."
While there will be a clear breaking-in period for the Longhorns, that doesn't necessarily change expectations for a school used to being part of the postseason.
"We felt like we built a foundation of hard work, sticking to the process, making yourself a really good athlete," Reinart. "When we lose a large senior class that next group is ready to test it and get the job done. For me, it's really something I like to see in our kids is that they fully expect to come in and get the job done. You can see it in their eyes that it's their turn and they're ready to get it done."
Tonight's game will be the 45th all-time meeting between the schools. The series is 22-22.
"I know our community is ready to see something," Reinart said. "They're ready to see some Friday night football. It gives them a sense that we are moving forward. We're ready to get it going."
The 7 p.m. contest will be broadcast on KXLS (95.7 FM) and live streamed at Skordle.com.
