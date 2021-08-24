NORTH ENID, Okla. — It’s a new era for Longhorns football as the program looks to revive its streak of recent success under first year head coach Lyle Welsh.
After just one winning season between 2000-10, Chisholm has won at least nine games six times in the last eight seasons. The team struggled in 2020, finishing 3-7, its worst record since 2011. Former head coach Joey Reinart resigned from his position in March after being put on administrative leave for the remainder of his contract.
Welsh will take over in his place following a short stint as an assistant coach at Oklahoma Bible Academy. Welsh, an 8-man football hall of famer, was the first coach to ever win both an 11-man and 8-man state title. His first came in 1985 at Pond Creek-Hunter, and his second came 14 years later at Fairview.
Chisholm starts its season on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, on the road against Class 3A Perkins-Tryon.
The offense is moving toward a more multiple attack in 2020 that will be focused mainly on establishing the run, according to Welsh. The transition to the new offense has been a challenge for a Longhorns squad that will be fairly young for the second season in a row.
“That’s the direction we’re headed in,” Welsh said about running a multiple offense. “I personally feel like that’s what we need to do, and they’re getting better at doing those things, so we’re still pretty much run-oriented and running a lot of motion and giving them a lot of sets to look at and stuff like that.”
The Longhorns’ attack will be led by senior Bryce Patton took a step forward last season at quarterback and senior Grant Biggers, who shared snaps at running back last season.
The team is coming off a scrimmage against 4A Cushing on Friday, Aug. 20, and Welsh said the team showed they “still have a ways to go.” The Longhorns were missing five players including a few starters against a much bigger Cushing team.
“My approach to scrimmages is that you go into them to learn what you need to work on, and we got that out of it, we’ll figure some things out,” Welsh said.
Chisholm’s top receiver, Nick Deterding, is injured and will miss Friday’s game. Trevor Hall (concussion) and Hunter Purdue were both injured at the scrimmage. Welsh said he doesn’t expect either player to be available against Perkins-Tryon.
The Longhorns have had smoother transition on the defensive side of the ball, due in large part to stability of defensive coordinator Jim Coleman. Coleman enters his ninth season with the Longhorns and is also a member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Junior Lucas Easter will be a player to watch out for at linebacker.
“It’s really come around quicker than what we have offensively,” Welsh said about the defense.
Chisholm will be facing a tough Perkins-Tryon team on Friday that went 6-5 last season, but has won at least five games in 16 straight seasons in Class 3A. They’re a physical football team that will be running an offensive scheme that’s similar to the one Welsh is trying to implement.
At 6-foot, 225 pounds, bringing down Demons’ runningback Tre Stevenson isn’t easy to bring down and will be a player for the Longhorns to key on in the running game.
“They’re talented, they’ve got a great running back,” Welsh said. “They’re gonna line up and run the ball at you. They’ve got some really big linemen.”
With all the challenges the Longhorns faces in his first season, Welsh said building his players’ confidence will be important for his squad moving forward.
“The thing we tell them every day is I want to see them go out and hustle, work hard and have fun,” he said.”We’re trying to make it fun, right now they’re a little starry-eyed, because we don’t have very many kids that have played much before … We’re trying to get a little confidence in them, a little belief in themselves and go out and just have fun and play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.