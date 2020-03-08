Lomega wins Class B title; Alva, Kingfisher headed to state

LOMEGA 69,
VARNUM 54 (G)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thirteen is now a lucky number for Lomega’s girls basketball program.
That’s the number of state championships the Lady Raiders have after beating defending champion Varnum, 69-54 in the Class B finals Saturday at the State Fair Arena.
It was Lomega’s first championship since 2016 and the sixth for longtime coach Kevin Lewallen, a Lomega alumnus.
“It feels good,’’ Lewallen said. “It never gets old. Every year when we start out, our goal is to win a state championship. I thought before the season we had a chance if a couple of our younger players got better throughout the season and they developed pretty well.’’
The Lady Raiders had four players in double figures — Hensley Eaton (19), Emma Duffy (15), Syndi Walker (14) and Ady Wilson (10) — in claiming their 27th straight victory. They were 30-2 overall.
Lomega led from start to finish with quarter leads of 17-10, 38-21 and 50-41. They finished out with a 19-13 fourth quarter spurt.
“We finished out well,’’ Lewallen said.
Lewallen said one key was the Lady Raider bench, which was called into play with some early foul trouble.
“We established a good bench this year and it came in well today,’’ Lewallen said. “Shelby Russell and Reagen Ramer gave us some good minutes.’’
The Lady Raiders were 24 of 42 from the foul line for 57.1% compared to 17 of 23 for the Lady Whippets for 73.9%.
Lomega was 12 of 31 from two-point range for 38.7% and seven of 21 from three-point for 33.3%. Their defense was effective as Varnum was only 14 of 44 from the field for 31.8% and three of 17 from three-point range for 17.6%.
Eaton was three of four from two-point, three of eight from three-point and four of six from the line. Duffy, despite playing only 17:22 after fouling out, was one of four from two-point, four of seven from three-point and one of two from the line. Walker was five of 11 from two-point and four of nine from the line. Wilson was only one of three from two-point, zero of four from three-point, but made six of eight free throws.
Morgan Kinsey led Varnum (26-6) with 25 points.
Lomega returns its entire roster for next season.
ALVA 52,
CHANDLER 32 (G)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Peyton Jones led a balanced attack with 18 points as Alva’s girls punched their ticket to the Class 3A state tournament by defeating Chandler, 52-32 Saturday in the Area I losers bracket finals at Western Heights High School.
Jones was joined in double figures by Lexie Reihm with 12 points and Brooke Perez with 14 as the Ladybugs raised their record to 26-2.
The Ladybugs last went to state in 2016 when they won their third straight state title.
“It really feels good,’’ said Alva coach Dusty Horn. “I couldn’t be more excited for these girls. They have worked hard for four years trying to get back there. They finally got there and I couldn’t be happier.’’
Horn credited the Alva defense for helping secure the victory.
“We played as good a team defense as we have played all year,’’ he said. “We took the charges and shut down their two best players. We got the job done.’’
The Ladybugs were effective in transition offensively.
“It was a good team effort,’’ Horn said. “I’m pleased all the way around.’’
Alva jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back, leading 25-12 at halftime and 37-18 after three periods.
The Ladybugs were coming off a loss to Millwood in the winners bracket finals Friday. The last time Alva was in that situation, they fell to Chisholm.
“It’s tough to come back the next day after a loss,’’ Horn said, “but the girls played smart. They were focused and ready to go.’’
The Ladybugs will find out their first round opponent Sunday when the OSSAA announces first-round pairings. Alva, ranked No. 5 in 3A, will be playing an area winners bracket champion.
KINGFISHER 71,
METRO CHRISTIAN 50
STILLWATER — No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Kingfisher defeated Metro Christian, 71-50 in the Class 4A Area I losers bracket finals to qualify for the state tournament for the fifth straight year.
The Yellowjackets, who were coming off their first loss of the season, will take a 26-1 record into the tournament, which begins Thursday in the Oklahoma City area.
WEATHERFORD 46, KINGFISHER 37 (G)
STILLWATER — Kingfisher’s girls’ Cinderella run in the 4A playoffs was ended by Weatherford, 46-37 in the Area I losers bracket finals at Stillwater High School.
The Lady Jackets, 19-10, had won five straight games in the losers bracket after a district finals loss to Elk City two weeks ago.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first period and 20-20 at halftime, before the Lady Eagles broke the game open with a 12-2 spurt in the third period. It was the fourth time Weatherford had beaten Kingfisher this season.
Ray Garner, playing her last game for Kingfisher, led the Lady Jackets with 11 points. Allison Green had nine.
Besides Garner, it was the last high school game for seniors Hanna Matthews, Jenni Beebe, Melody Wilfong and Jenna Mueggenborg.
