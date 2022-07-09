A field of 116 players will be teeing off Monday for the first round of the Oklahoma Senior Men’s Golf Association Fourball Championship at Oakwood Country Club.
The field is one of the biggest in recent years, according to Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall, who has hosted the tournament for the past 20 years.
“I think with the pandemic slowing down people are getting out more," he said. “(Association President) Terry Hansel said the golfers really enjoy coming here."
Two prominent local teams will be in the championship flight field: John Donaldson and Jim Lack, who won the tournament in 2016, and Craig Collins and John Petersen. Collins won the tournament with Rod Billings in 2010, 2015 and 2018.
Petersen and Collins were second last year with a 36-hole score of 138, three strokes behind Steve Chapman and Jim Burkett. Chapman is playing with Gary Davis this year.
“I think they will be right up there," Mendenhall said of the locals. “Both of those teams have been playing pretty well and know how to play together. We just hope a local team can win it."
Bob Sine of Oklahoma City, who won the tournament with Jim Wetzel in 2017, is also in the field with John Stansbury.
Mendenhall said a score of anywhere between five and seven under for the 36 holes should win it.
“You have to ham and egg it," he said about the keys to the tournament. “You have to be able to cover each other up when somebody is having a bad hole."
Other locals in the field include Rob Stallings (with partner Scott Brecheisen), second flight; Mike McGreevy and Dave Diesselhorst, third flight; Tony Leon and Larry Coonrod, fourth flight; Wayne McMillan and Kent Jordan, fourth flight; Mike Purdum and Ron Miller, fourth flight; and Don Clark and Joe Chandler, fifth flight.
Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett is in the second flight with Tom Caraway. Retired University of Oklahoma volleyball coach Miles Pabst is in the third flight with Ken Womack.
Players will have a noon shotgun start on Monday and a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.
Mendenhall expects the field to handle the heat well.
“Most of the guys play golf all of the time," Mendenhall said. “They are used to being outside. We’re making sure they are taking the proper precautions."
Mendenhall said the course is in “excellent shape."
Here are the hole assignments for the shotgun start for Monday:
1A: Eric Evans-Bruce Maddox, Brent Taylor-Shawn Barker
1B: Gary Davis-Steve Chapman, Jim Lack-John Donaldson
2: John Stansbury-Bob Sine, John Petersen-Craig Collins
3A: Ron Roden-Mike McDonald, Steve Landreth-Carl Catchetore
3B: Randy Robinson-Mike Fauks, Terry Collier-Richard Hunt
4: Mike Parkham-Ed Cohlmia, Scott Wolff-John Powell
5A: Kenny Lashley-Ray Myers, Scott Brecheisen-Rob Stallings
5B: Jon Axton-John Burchfiel, Joe Tuttle-Richard Townley
6: Ricky Cavener-Keni Ray, Mark Dixon-Jim Dixon
7: Gary Bonner-John Reese, Mick Cornett-Tom Caraway
8A: Steve Parham-Jim Hendrick, Tom Stewart-Paul Darby
8B: Tony Foster-Greg Stephens, Bob Voegeli-Mike Ridgell
9A: Pat Trowbridge-Ed Heffern, Dick Martin-Pat Hallren
9B: Ron Humphries-Perry Gowdy, Mike McGreevy-Dave Diesselhorst
10A: Jay McHugh-Jim Hopson, Brent Nichols-Steve McCain
10B: Ronnie Rawson-Scott Lance, Larry Lavelett-Robert Mars
11: Mike Womack-Miles Pabst, Jim Ferguson-Carlan Yates
12A: Bob Laylock-Steve Frick, Charles Kuettel-Steve Pennington
12B: Tom Daniel-Derry Paige, Tony Leon-Larry Coonrod
13A: Tim Barrett-Rick Barrett, Curt Masters-Chuck Powell
13B: Brad Morren-Matt Pempin, Chris Lamer-Wally Haskett
14: Tony Baldridge-Terry Hansel, Bob Nennallee-David Shreffler
15A: Wayne McMillan-Kent Jordan, David Leighton-David Hansen
15B: Mitch Sexton-Richard Reynolds, Mike Purdum-Ron Miller
16A: Bill Johnston-Charles Gorman, William Hill-Doyle Munkres
16B: Angelo Rodriguez-Carl Sanders, Don Clark-Joe Chandler
17: Tom Green-Horace Phillips, Mike Reed-Henry Drury
18A: Jessie Gillmore-Wayne Stephens, Steve Reese-George Nemeck
18B: Floyd Little-Michael Dye, Steve Hawkins-Carl Truesdell
