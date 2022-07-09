A field of 116 players will be teeing off Monday for the first round of the Oklahoma Senior Men’s Golf Association Fourball Championship at Oakwood Country Club.

The field is one of the biggest in recent years, according to Oakwood head pro Tim Mendenhall, who has hosted the tournament for the past 20 years.

“I think with the pandemic slowing down people are getting out more," he said. “(Association President) Terry Hansel said the golfers really enjoy coming here."

Two prominent local teams will be in the championship flight field: John Donaldson and Jim Lack, who won the tournament in 2016, and Craig Collins and John Petersen. Collins won the tournament with Rod Billings in 2010, 2015 and 2018.

Petersen and Collins were second last year with a 36-hole score of 138, three strokes behind Steve Chapman and Jim Burkett. Chapman is playing with Gary Davis this year.

“I think they will be right up there," Mendenhall said of the locals. “Both of those teams have been playing pretty well and know how to play together. We just hope a local team can win it."

Bob Sine of Oklahoma City, who won the tournament with Jim Wetzel in 2017, is also in the field with John Stansbury.

Mendenhall said a score of anywhere between five and seven under for the 36 holes should win it.

“You have to ham and egg it," he said about the keys to the tournament. “You have to be able to cover each other up when somebody is having a bad hole."

Other locals in the field include Rob Stallings (with partner Scott Brecheisen), second flight; Mike McGreevy and Dave Diesselhorst, third flight; Tony Leon and Larry Coonrod, fourth flight; Wayne McMillan and Kent Jordan, fourth flight; Mike Purdum and Ron Miller, fourth flight; and Don Clark and Joe Chandler, fifth flight.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett is in the second flight with Tom Caraway. Retired University of Oklahoma volleyball coach Miles Pabst is in the third flight with Ken Womack.

Players will have a noon shotgun start on Monday and a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.

Mendenhall expects the field to handle the heat well.

“Most of the guys play golf all of the time," Mendenhall said. “They are used to being outside. We’re making sure they are taking the proper precautions."

Mendenhall said the course is in “excellent shape."

Here are the hole assignments for the shotgun start for Monday:

1A: Eric Evans-Bruce Maddox, Brent Taylor-Shawn Barker

1B: Gary Davis-Steve Chapman, Jim Lack-John Donaldson

2: John Stansbury-Bob Sine, John Petersen-Craig Collins

3A: Ron Roden-Mike McDonald, Steve Landreth-Carl Catchetore

3B: Randy Robinson-Mike Fauks, Terry Collier-Richard Hunt

4: Mike Parkham-Ed Cohlmia, Scott Wolff-John Powell

5A: Kenny Lashley-Ray Myers, Scott Brecheisen-Rob Stallings

5B: Jon Axton-John Burchfiel, Joe Tuttle-Richard Townley

6: Ricky Cavener-Keni Ray, Mark Dixon-Jim Dixon

7: Gary Bonner-John Reese, Mick Cornett-Tom Caraway

8A: Steve Parham-Jim Hendrick, Tom Stewart-Paul Darby

8B: Tony Foster-Greg Stephens, Bob Voegeli-Mike Ridgell

9A: Pat Trowbridge-Ed Heffern, Dick Martin-Pat Hallren

9B: Ron Humphries-Perry Gowdy, Mike McGreevy-Dave Diesselhorst

10A: Jay McHugh-Jim Hopson, Brent Nichols-Steve McCain

10B: Ronnie Rawson-Scott Lance, Larry Lavelett-Robert Mars

11: Mike Womack-Miles Pabst, Jim Ferguson-Carlan Yates

12A: Bob Laylock-Steve Frick, Charles Kuettel-Steve Pennington

12B: Tom Daniel-Derry Paige, Tony Leon-Larry Coonrod

13A: Tim Barrett-Rick Barrett, Curt Masters-Chuck Powell

13B: Brad Morren-Matt Pempin, Chris Lamer-Wally Haskett

14: Tony Baldridge-Terry Hansel, Bob Nennallee-David Shreffler

15A: Wayne McMillan-Kent Jordan, David Leighton-David Hansen

15B: Mitch Sexton-Richard Reynolds, Mike Purdum-Ron Miller

16A: Bill Johnston-Charles Gorman, William Hill-Doyle Munkres

16B: Angelo Rodriguez-Carl Sanders, Don Clark-Joe Chandler

17: Tom Green-Horace Phillips, Mike Reed-Henry Drury

18A: Jessie Gillmore-Wayne Stephens, Steve Reese-George Nemeck

18B: Floyd Little-Michael Dye, Steve Hawkins-Carl Truesdell

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

