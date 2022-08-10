The OSSAA has adopted a new policy aimed at curbing abuse toward referees and officials.
OSSAA Board Policy V states, “Anytime an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct occurs two or more times in the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the team and/or individual will be suspended from participation in that activity for the remainder of the season.”
The rule goes on to state if the second act occurs with no more contests left in the season, the penalty carries over to the following season.
Examples of egregious acts of unsportsmanlike conduct are fans entering the playing area to confront or fight an official.
The rule does state that technical fouls in the same basketball contest on one athlete or coach resulting in the ejection of a coach or player are not considered egregious since there is already a penalty in place for those infractions.
“It’s a good rule to hold schools and their fans accountable for misconduct,” said Kingfisher Athletic Director Jeremy Young.
“I was glad to see them do it in all honesty,” said Jim Unruh, the coordinator for the Northwest Oklahoma Football Officials Association. “I think it will help keep officials. In the past they didnt feel like OSSAA backed them up. The new policy gives them backing and could help us recruit new ones. It’s a struggle every night for us.”
“Only time will tell (if the policy helps), said OBA Athletic Director James Cheatham. “I think it will give teeth to OSSAA’s ability to hold schools accountable for their fans’ actions.”
“Personally, I am glad they are putting a policy in writing,” said Pioneer Athletic Director Gerald Parker. “I believe it will at least make most fans think before they act.”
“I think the change will be good,” said Enid boys’ soccer coach Jorge Cabada. “I will be the first one to tell you I don’t tolerate our fans acting in such a manner to where they bombard officials.”
He said that while the change is on the OSSAA level it could help youth sports also.
“I have been on both sides at the youth level and, personally, I feel like it’s really bad, but it starts with the schools and coaches,” Cabada said. “We preach to our players to respect all officials and opponents no matter what. You buy a ticket to come cheer for you kids, friends, etc., that doesn’t give you a right to bash officials or the students or coaches.”
Cabada said he does not believe that problem is present within his team.
“I don’t feel like we have that problem amongst Enid High’s soccer supporters,” he said. “I truly believe our fans are the best in the state. With the referee shortages last season we always had a full group because of how we treat them when they come to Enid. They love it here because we respect everybody.”
The News & Eagle reached out to the OSSAA for clarification on kids participating in multiple sports and if the penalties carry over or what the punishment would be for a senior in their final game, but had not heard back by press time.
