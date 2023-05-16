ENID, Okla. — David Lee has coached at Enid High for 28 years as a golf coach — the girls since 1996 and the boys since 2013.
He did what late coach John Clausing said was the first job of a golf coach — getting his team to the course on time.
“My biggest fear was going to the wrong course,’’ Lee said. “When I sat in the van, I made sure I knew what course we were going to. Some coaches have gone to the wrong course.’’
Lee is leaving on a high, coming off the Plainsmen’s highest finish at the state tournament —10th. He coached LPGA star Stacy Prammanasudh, who won two state titles under Lee and led the Pacers to back-to-back state finishes.
He took the boys to three state tournaments and was a part of the girls going to 17 straight state tournaments. The girls last qualified for state in 2011.
“I was spoiled to jump in and have a player like Stacy Prammanasudh … we had a really good team,’’ Lee said. “I thought it would be pretty easy (to coach), but it wasn’t.’’
Lee, 59, still enjoyed the practices, the tournaments and the competition, but was getting at the age where it was time to slow down.
“You combine that with school and stuff and I’m ready for a change,’’ Lee said. “Enid Public Schools have been very good to me. I have nothing but good things to say about the school system here. All three of my kids received a fabulous education here.’’
He will drive a school bus at least until his wife Brenda, who also a teacher in the system, retires. His youngest daughter, Abby, teaches at Glenwood. His other two children — Megan and Cody are also EHS graduates.
“I was kind of concerned and worried about if I would be bored or not, but I think I will find enough things to entertain me,’’ Lee said.
Lee, a 1982 Hennessey graduate, came to the Enid school system in the fall of 1986 after graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State where he played football and baseball.
He was a student teacher and coached under Ron Lancaster in 1986 and was hired as full-time football coach in 1987 beginning a long and fruitful career. He also coached basketball.
The staffs at both Oakwood Country Club (Tim Mendenhall) and Meadowlake (current Director of Golf Michael League) made sure Enid’s numbers stayed strong, Lee said.
Enid players — unlike at some other schools — weren’t charged for range balls or green fees.
“That set up our kids for success,’’ he said.
The late Pat Sughru was a volunteer coach in the fall when Lee and longtime boys coach Tom Seng were involved with football and fastpitch softball. Sughru was known as “Mr. Man’’ for his contributions to youth golf. He died in 2012.
“Pat took the bull by the horns,’’ Lee said. “He could take roll in the parking lot by the cars because he knew what kind of cars the kids drove. The kids absolutely loved him. He was an inspiration to them. He would stay late to help a kid.’’
Lee said the school administration allowed him a free hand at scheduling the best possible competition. Subs were always available when Lee was at tournaments. He took pride to point out every EHS golfer — varsity or JV — was allowed to play in the maximum of seven tournaments and the junior high five.
Lee wished he would have taken more time to enjoy the Prammanasudh years. He could see her greatness then.
“I was so young and naive then,’’ he said. “She could do so many things. Stacy was so talented in golf course management at a young age because of her dad (Louie, a longtime player at Enid).’’
Lee didn’t play much golf growing up in Hennessey because his summers were spent farming, cutting wheat and playing American Legion baseball and his fall and winters for football and basketball.
Lee, though, grew to love the sport while in college.
When then-girls golf coach Debbie Mueller stepped down after the 1995 season, Lee applied. His interest was stirred by former Plainsmen golf coach Jerry Long, who told him how enjoyable coaching golf was.
“I was very grateful coach (Bill) Mayberry selected me,’’ Lee said. “The last 28 years has been very enjoyable. It’s been a blessing.’’
The best memories for him were the associations with his players — seeing them mature as players and men and women.
He admired how they would leave at 5 a.m. for a trip to Oklahoma City or Tulsa without complaining and then battle the weather. A typical weather for a March tournament could be 35 degrees with 20 mph wind.
“There were a lot of long, grueling days,’’ Lee said. “I think the thing I will miss the most is the day-by-day conversations. You never know what they were going to say. They were always so cheerful.’’
Lee was an assistant under Lancaster, Craig Simmons, Tom Cobble and Tommy Parker for some 20 seasons before devoting his full-time attention to golf. He said he was very fortunate to be here.
Golf coaching, through, was a different challenge.
“You have to keep it positive,’’ he said, “and tell them everything is going to be ok If they have a bad start, you have to keep it from spiraling … tell them it’s a long day and they will have opportunities to get those strokes back.’’
While football was fast-paced, emotional and having to make adjustments on the run, golf was a slower pace, where keeping calm was a high priority.
“It’s a different mentality,” he said.
Lee said golf has benefited from the school having a full-time strength coach. Tracy Baldwin, who followed football coach Rashaun Woods to Tyler, Texas John Tyler, had a strong impact on golf as well.
“The boys and girls who took the weight class, you could see how their bodies changed,’’ Lee said. “They were stronger and hitting the ball farther.’’
Lee is hopeful about the future of both teams. Mason Haley, who was fifth individually in state, and Dawson Branstetter, the team’s No. 2 player, returns for the boys.
The girls lost only one regular — Addi Decker.
“We should field a quality boys team,’’ Lee said. “We have good freshmen and some good eighth-graders coming up. I think the girls will compete for a state tournament berth.’’
